There are many things to do in Penticton this summer, and here are 13 of them

The hot weather has already arrived, which means you need to start planning your summer immediately if you have not done so already.

Penticton no doubt will once again be the Okanagan’s summer hot spot—both literally and figuratively—and the perfect home base is on the south end of town at Skaha Lake. There are three sublimely located hotels: Beachside Motel, Sunny Beach Motel and Waterfront Inn. They are all part of the Skaha Lake Motels group, and combined they offer all the amenities anyone would want. You just have to find the one that is right for you.

Once you’re settled into your home base, you will not have to go far to enjoy a wide range of fun and rewarding experiences. From simply hitting the beach to finding the perfect book, Penticton offers plenty of options as you create your memorable summer of fun.

Here are the top 13 things to do in Penticton and area during the summer of 2023:

1. Skaha Lake Park

This vast green space offers a multitude of attractions including beach access, various sports courts, a kids’ water park and picnic areas. It provides amenities like washrooms, food stands and free parking. Plus, the Skaha water’s warmth is notable, owing to its smaller size than Okanagan Lake.

2. Skaha Lake Motels

While visiting Penticton, you'll want to stay at the family-friendly Skaha Lake Motels, which include Beachside Motel, Sunny Beach Motel and Waterfront Inn. They are located right next to Skaha Lake, ensuring the shortest commute to fun. These accommodations offer not only pools, hot tubs, saunas and game rooms, but they are also a stone’s throw away from the myriad activities available at Skaha Lake Park and the beach.

3. Penticton River Channel

Coyote Cruises rents inner-tubes for a leisurely float along a seven-kilometre channel from Okanagan to Skaha Lake. The journey, influenced by water speed, takes between one to three hours. It’s a quintessential Penticton experience.

4. SS Sicamous

A prominent Penticton landmark, the SS Sicamous is B.C.’s largest preserved stern wheeler that now functioning as a museum. Positioned on Okanagan Beach’s west end, on Lakeshore Drive, it offers ample free parking. Visitors should allocate about 45 minutes for a self-guided tour to fully appreciate its historical significance.

5. Kettle Valley Rail Trail

The Kettle Valley Rail Trail is a stunning recreational pathway that is hundreds of kilometres long, but its best part is around Penticton. It is carved from a decommissioned railway line, traversing diverse landscapes including forests, vineyards and trestle bridges. The trail offers breathtaking vistas of mountains and lakes, providing an ideal setting for biking, hiking, and wildlife spotting. Its historic value and natural beauty attract visitors worldwide.

6. Munson Mountain

Home to the iconic Penticton sign, Munson Mountain is a popular viewpoint overlooking the city. Easily accessible, it features a family and pet-friendly 0.6 km loop trail leading to splendid Okanagan views. A short five- to 10-minute climb, it is complemented by a large parking lot at the base, which is a short drive from downtown. The well-maintained path offers an exceptional sunset viewing spot.

7. Golf

The Okanagan Valley, particularly Penticton, is renowned for its golf and offers an extended summer for enthusiasts. Penticton Golf & Country Club, Skaha Meadows Golf Course, Doc’s Golf Centre and Pine Hills Golf Club combine to cater to all skill levels. Each provides unique experiences, from stunning views to challenging terrains and excellent amenities, including driving ranges and well-regarded restaurants.

8. The Book Shop

Established in 1974, The Book Shop is your beach reading haven, offering a diverse selection of genres. Not just limited to adult fiction, it caters to younger readers too. Forget scrolling on your phone—delve into a good book instead.

9. Markets

From April to October, downtown Penticton buzzes every Saturday with vendors from the Farmers’ and Downtown Community markets. The Farmers’ Market features homegrown fruits, veggies, eggs, honey, baking, preserves, handmade crafts, and local liquor for tasting and purchase. Meanwhile, the Community Market offers a variety of handmade goods, collectibles, antiques, food, live music and entertainment, enriching the downtown ambiance.

10. LocoLanding Adventure Park

It started out as a mini-golf course in 1999, but now it boasts attractions that will keep kids entertained all day. Mini-golf, go-karts, a high-level ropes course, rock climbing, bumper boats and monkey motion are operating this summer at LocoLanding, which is located at 75 Riverside Dr. in Penticton.

11. Penticton Speedway

Penticton's quarter-mile speedway offers thrilling, affordable family entertainment. With more than 50 years of history, the oval racetrack promises heart-racing excitement, making it a fun-filled destination for all ages.

12. Disc Golf

Disc golf's rapid rise in popularity has led to many courses in B.C., especially in Penticton. Penticton's Marina View Disc Golf Course downtown, a beginner-friendly, nine-hole course with stunning Okanagan Lake views, is highly recommended. Near Naramata is the 18-hole Three Blind Mice Disc Golf Course, offering scenic views, shade and varied difficulty levels amidst hiking and biking trails.

13. Slackwater Brewing

Slackwater Brewing is a remarkable brewpub known for its distinctive craft beers. With a commitment to quality, Slackwater brews a range of styles, from classic ales to experimental concoctions. The relaxed atmosphere and locally sourced food menu enhance the experience, making it a must-visit for locals and tourists alike.

