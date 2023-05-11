Canoe Beach Estates is right next to the beach and not far from Salmon Arm

Photo: Contributed

A new development coming to Salmon Arm, B.C., will offer lakeside living that does not come at a lakeside price.

Canoe Beach Estates will feature two- to four-bedroom townhomes that are elevator-ready and in the heart of it all. It will be located just a short walk to well-known Canoe Beach, and there are hiking and biking trails, and a park adjacent to the property.

“It has something for everybody,” Canoe Beach Estates developer David Claeys says. “And as for the price point … people will be pleasantly surprised.”

The development’s main attraction is Canoe Beach, a large, family-oriented park and sandy beach area on Shuswap Lake that features many attractions. There is a marina, paddleboard rentals, a beach restaurant, a playground, a large grassy area and an expansive dog beach connected to the main beach.

It’s a little slice of heaven right in the heart of the Shuswap, which is the houseboat capital of Canada. Canoe Beach Estates residents will be living lake life to the fullest.

While there is plenty of outdoor fun to be had, it is still important to have a comfortable home in which you will spend most of your time. In addition to being elevator-ready, homes at Canoe Beach Estates will offer spacious sundecks on which to enjoy those gorgeous summer nights.

High-end features include nine-foot ceilings; large windows; durable, vinyl plank flooring throughout; stainless steel appliances; stylish, modern and dual-toned cabinetry and island; plus timeless quartz countertops.

The location is perfect because it is right next to the lake and in the middle of active living opportunities in a rural part of Salmon Arm. The city has nearly 20,000 residents and plenty to offer, including a waterfront wharf boardwalk, museums, cultural district, annual blues music festival, boutiques, wineries, breweries, bakeries, cafes and restaurants. It’s essentially lake living within minutes of an urban setting. Salmon Arm and area does not have this type of development with proximity to Canoe Beach.

"We see this as being very family oriented. It’s also a destination spot, with so many amenities right at your doorstep,” Claeys says, adding this new community would also be an ideal location for those who are looking to live life to the fullest when they retire.

There will be endless opportunities for family gatherings and enjoyment of a four-season playground surrounded by golf courses, ski hills, campgrounds, parks and lakes.

What more could you possibly want?

You can register for Canoe Beach Estates by visiting Canoe Beach Estates.

