Good2GoCo holding three-day warehouse sale, selling items at 'ridiculously cheap' prices

Business is booming at Good2GoCo, a Lake Country venture that has already moved to a bigger space three times in its 54-month existence.

It is a local, family-owned company that sells thousands of products, including food and food storage, appliances, clothing, footwear, solar equipment, survival gear, and home, farm and garden items.

Good2GoCo recently moved into its most recent home, a 64,000 square-foot warehouse at 225 Beaver Lake Court near the Kelowna-Lake Country border, and it is trying to get everything organized in its new abode.

The good news for the public is that means Good2GoCo is purging. It will be hosting a three-day “garage sale” beginning on Mother’s Day this Sunday, and the prices will be well worth your time.

“We’ve accumulated all this scratch and dent stuff,” Good2GoCo co-founder Martin Mikoula says. “We’ve got discontinued, brand new items and stuff like that that we’re blowing out. We’ve got hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stuff we’ve got to move. Some of it’s ridiculously cheap.”

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. on Mother’s Day and continue until 4 p.m. The same hours will apply on Monday and Tuesday.

Photo: Contributed Pressure canners, left, and scratched and dented cans of food will be part of the sale.

Mikoula says the Traeger wood pellet grills are going to have “some of the cheapest prices people have seen before.” There will also be spices, fire pits, outdoor gear, axes, knives, chicken products like chicken coops made by the Amish, and chicken accessories like brooders, hatchers and feeding equipment.

“We’ve also got bulk food in 50 pound bags, like rice, beans, organics, quinoa, organic chicken scratch and a ton of stuff like that,” Mikoula says.

There will be plenty of items that either have a scratch or a dent or come in a box that is banged up badly enough that it can’t be sold new. That includes both food and non-food items.

“There’s going to be a ton of building materials,” he says. “We’ve got a ton of IKEA stuff that we ordered for cabinets. There’s probably 30 grand worth of that alone. It’s all in brand new boxes.

“We’ve got UTVs, ATVs, scooters, tractor skid steer attachments … just stuff we’ve accumulated. It’s all either brand new or in like-new condition.”

Specifically, there will be two 2022 Honda Rukus scooters, a pair of 2022 Honda Rubicon Quads and one 2008 Polaris RZR UTV up for sale. Good2GoCo will also be selling a couple of Karyon sleds and a shipping container, which can be found in the photo gallery below.

And just in time for camping season, Good2GoCo will be offering solo stove fire pits and a wide variety of high-end lawn chairs that will be perfect for those gorgeous summer nights.

There will be plenty of food available during the three-day sale. The company specializes in emergency preparedness, so freeze dried fruit, vegetables, single component items, bakery goods, salt, milk, sugar, camping meals from Mountain House or AlpineAire, and 30-day emergency buckets will all be available.

Good2Go will also be giving away two or three Weber barbecues to those who are able to make it out to the sale.

More information about Good2GoCo can be found on its website here.

