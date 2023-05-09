Ninja Sports Club offering two-week free pass for children and adults alike

Contributed

Not only can you get your kids moving at Ninja Sports Club, but you can get your own heart rate up at the same time.

The Kelowna business, which opened at 128-2540 Enterprise Way earlier this year, offers both ninja warrior parkour training on the main level and adult fitness training on the second floor.

It’s the best of both worlds. You can work out, and your kids can be active while having a ton of fun.

“What makes us really unique—and I don’t know of any other gym that does this—is we have youth classes and adult classes at the same time,” Ninja Sports Club owner Mike Bozek says. “So the youth class is our ninja warrior parkour, which is a huge draw for the kids. And then mom and dad typically will do a boot camp or a spin class.”

Photo: Contributed

Bozek knows adults and kids alike need guidance when working out, which is why he has hired many of his employees straight out of UBCO’s kinesiology department. They know how to train everyone who walks in the door.

And anyone can walk in the door for two weeks without paying a dime. Ninja Sports Club is currently offering a promotion where a family of up to five members can get a free, two-week pass. It will allow them to come in and see just how much fun—and rewarding—the club can be.

Ninja Sports Club offers Ninja Warrior and parkour classes for 6- to 12-year-olds but also has a division for those 13 years and older. You can also book Ninja Birthday Parties, team-building events and school field trips.

There are also Ninja Camps available during the summer, winter and spring breaks from school.

“Ninja Warrior is the most flexible kind of a program there is,” Bozek says. “It’s super fun, and it’s not super rigid. So you can be as creative as you want to be. Our ninja course is fully customizable so that we can accommodate everyone from beginners to experts.

“Ninja Warrior skills and parkour skills transfer over to other sports very well. We used to have high-level hockey, soccer and basketball players come in during the off-season to do cross-training at our club when we were in Langley.”

Ninja Sports Club offers both class passes and monthly memberships, allowing members to find the program that fits their workout schedule and their budget.

And it’s not like you need to have children to enjoy the benefits Ninja Sports Club offers. Bozek noted the club is training a group of 50-something women who are preparing for an upcoming Spartan Race, which is an obstacle race of varying distance and difficulty.

Learn more about Ninja Sports Club on its website, and learn more about the free, two-week offer here.