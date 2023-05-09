Luxurious lakefront development offers one day pre-sale pricing event May 20

Photo: Contributed

Buyers will soon have a unique opportunity to purchase their own piece of beachside paradise.

To celebrate the unveiling of phase two of The Waterfront at Westrich Bay, a one day only pre-sale price savings event is being offered on May 20. With prices set to increase the very next day, potential buyers must RSVP to the pre-sale event via the Westrich Bay website by clicking here.

The unique condominium project has set a new modern standard for real estate developments, featuring direct access to 800 feet of pristine private beach along the shore of Okanagan Lake.

“It’s turnkey living for people who are looking for a quieter lifestyle while having every amenity at their doorstep,” sales manager Cole Killeen says. “There will also be a few commercial stores including a lakefront restaurant, coffee shop and convenience store.”

Designed to help residents relax and rejuvenate while at home, the luxurious living amenities are situated within a 15,000 square foot recreation space. Among the state-of-the-art features is a fitness centre equipped with the latest in cardio and strength equipment, golf simulator and games room. Those looking to refresh after a workout can also enjoy a swim in the infinity pool, soak in the hot tub or a dip in the cold plunge pool. Last but not least, pampering is provided with a tranquil rock sauna and steam rooms.

Breathtaking valley views await each home buyer, along with significant savings due to an exemption from GST, PST, speculation tax, vacancy tax or property transfer tax. The stunning lands of the Westbank First Nation offer this unique perk, where the savings can go towards placing a boat in one of the 350-boat slips within the marina, with ensured availability to every buyer.

While the first phase of The Waterfront development focused on luxury villas, the second phase offers three types of residences that have been designed in order to cater to the needs of different buyers. Condos start at $380,000, bungalow-style suites featuring private landscaped yards and a pool start at $799,000, and four-bedroom townhomes start at $1,199,000.

Considering the exciting location, amenities and competitive prices, it is anticipated that the second phase of the development will generate high interest from buyers across the market. Those wishing to purchase their lakeside dream home are encouraged to learn more about the project and visit The Waterfront at Westrich Bay website by clicking here.

To register for the one-day pricing event, visit the website here.

