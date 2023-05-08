Lift Auto Group steps in to continue Father's Day Car Show and CAC Car Raffle

Contributed

When Methal Abougoush announced last year that he was selling his five Boyd Autobody & Glass locations in the Okanagan, Ginny Becker was worried.

After all, Boyd had been sponsoring the Father’s Day Car Show for two decades, and it had raised thousands of dollars for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre, or CAC, where Becker is the executive director.

“There was a moment of—I’m going to be really honest—sheer panic,” Becker says. “We had built an amazing relationship with Methal and this legacy event that was really becoming important to us. And there was no way to know what would happen.”

It did not take long for her concerns to go away. Lift Auto Group, a member of CSN Collision Centres, bought Abougoush’s five Interior locations last July and immediately announced the car show would continue and CAC would be the beneficiary of funds raised.

“We didn’t wait long at all,” Lift Auto Group CEO Mark Reineking says. “In fact, that was one of the first things that had come up post acquisition, and we decided right away that we were going to continue on with the car show.”

CAC, which opened in January 2020, is a non-profit organization designed to provide child abuse services, research, training and education—a collective community response to protecting children from abuse.

Lift Auto Group is also carrying on the tradition of donating a car that will be raffled off in conjunction with the Father’s Day Car Show. This year’s grand prize is a 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT with leather interior, a 300-horsepower engine, six-speed automatic transmission and a custom set of one-piece American Racing or US Mags wheels chosen by the winner.

Tickets for the raffle are one for $25 or five for $100, and the winning ticket will be drawn during the Father’s Day Car Show on June 18. Tickets for the car raffle can be purchased here.

Since Lift Auto Group generously donated the vehicle, all money raised from the raffle helps the children who unfortunately have to use CAC.

“It’s heavy work, and it’s tough work,” Becker says. “But it’s also so important. If anything has happened over the last three years, it’s an understanding of how important the work that we do is. Our centre is busy every single day. We have kids in the space every single day.

“So the important thing for people to understand is while we don't get to change the tough things that happen to kids, we’re fundamentally changing what comes next for them. And our focus is on building a pathway towards a really bright and resilient future for kids.”

Reineking says it was a “no-brainer” for Lift Auto Group to continue supporting CAC through the car show and raffle.

“They’ve done some excellent work in the community, and they continue to grow and provide incredible service, so it was pretty easy decision for us to keep that support going,” Reineking says.

While Abougoush has handed the reins over to Lift Auto Group, he still has a role with the organizing committee to ensure a smooth transition.

“They’ve got a great team helping with the administrative work,” Abougoush says. “I try and bring the side of the car enthusiast to the picture. I've always been a gearhead car enthusiast, and I want to make sure that all the car enthusiasts that bring their cars to the show have a great event and enjoy themselves, for starters.

“I want to make sure that the community that shows up to the event enjoys looking at all these beautiful cars and at the end of it all that we raise some money for a great charity.”

Photo: Contributed Methal Abougoush (right) hands over the keys to Lift Auto Group CEO Mark Reineking.

