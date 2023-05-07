Build your house how you like it in Summerland's Hunters Hill community

Photo: Contributed

Hunters Hill in Summerland has a unique collection of traits that make it stand out in the Okanagan.

The combination of spacious homesites, acres of protected green space and panoramic valley views can be found all throughout the valley, but it’s the location that gives it the edge. The fact it’s in Summerland means you also get to enjoy the charms of small-town living to go along with your sparkling new abode.

In other words, you can live a quiet, peaceful existence that is still relatively in the heart of all the Okanagan action.

Not only do you hit that grand slam of Hunters Hill amenities and attractions, but you also get to choose from three options when it comes to building your home. Dilworth Homes, which has been building award-winning houses for more than three decades, is offering custom-built homes, its semi-custom home program and quick possession homes for those who just can't wait to live the sweet Okanagan lifestyle at Hunters Hill.

Dilworth Homes will be hosting a grand opening event for the Hunters Hill community on Saturday, May 13, from noon to 4 p.m., at the neighbourhood’s newest show home. Dilworth representatives will be on hand at 17455 Sanborn St. in Summerland to answer any questions potential buyers might have about their building their dream homes.

“We are thrilled to offer a concierge, custom-built home program,” Dilworth Homes general manager Kerry McDowell says. “Our passion for building ‘your home, your way’ has always resonated with our clients, but we’re also proud to release a new semi-custom home program with a handful of quick possession homes now available.”

Homeowners will be able to choose from Dilworth’s most sought-after home styles, one of four designer-inspired colour schemes and upscale options, making it easy to craft a home that aligns with both budget and lifestyle.

“Each homesite in the community offers a one-of-a-kind view of the preservation area, Okanagan Lake below or a combination of both,” McDowell says. “Based on the homesite selected, we have the ability to build just about anything under the Okanagan sun, including bungalow walkout, rancher, west coast walk-up or two-storey homes.”

Hunters Hill is nestled into the south-facing slopes of Summerland, overlooking Okanagan Lake, Giants Head Mountain and the rolling fields of orchards below. Surrounded by large tracts of preserved green space and other areas waiting to explore, hikers can enjoy spectacular views of the Okanagan Valley to the east, Garnett Valley to the west or simply sit back and enjoy the sights and sounds that come with life in Summerland.

More information about Hunters Hill can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.