Students feel the power to perform, excel, inspire and ultimately achieve at Aberdeen Hall

Photo: Contributed

As another school year comes to an end and Grade 12 students look toward their post-secondary experiences, Aberdeen Hall is reflecting on another successful term in the high school.

The ‘return to normal’ this year saw busy classrooms, bustling hallways and plenty of opportunities for students to experience the world around them.

Grade 12 students have received their post-secondary admission offers and are planning for their next steps. It’s an exciting and exhilarating time for students and parents alike. With 100% post-secondary acceptance, the school’s holistic approach to education includes academics, arts, athletics, character and leadership development, and outdoor education.

Here are what these pillars of education look like during a term at Aberdeen Hall:

Academics

This term Ava, Catherine (both Grade 6) and William (Grade 7) participated in the West Kootenay Science Fair, which was held in Nelson.

All three students competed against students from many other schools, and all three created projects that received awards.

Ava was awarded the Julia Lane Award for her project on erosion. Catherine’s project on wine grape growth and the potential effects of climate change won the grade 6-8 BC Nature Award and placed third overall in her grade category.

William competed against students in grades 7-12 with his project on using artificial gravity generated by centrifugal forces to create an environment to support astronaut health and fitness. William’s project was awarded the Michael Crooks Physics Prize, and it placed first overall among students from grades 7-12. As a result, William was nominated to become a Canada-Wide Science Fair finalist, meaning he will be going to Edmonton to represent Aberdeen Hall at the national science fair.

Photo: Contributed

Arts

Preparing students for success in an ever-changing world means nurturing their ability to be confident, adaptable, creative and well-rounded. Aberdeen Hall views the arts as a key component of a holistic education for the modern world. Students are exposed to a wide range of arts instruction in each division.

The return of in-person events afforded middle and high school students several opportunities to perform in both drama and music this year. High school students learn to compose and record their own music, and their hard work will culminate in a show at Red Bird Brewery in early June, when they’ll get practical exposure to performing and ‘gigging’ in the real world. Students will curate their own setlist and will be working with career sound techs on a professional level stage. Students will also assist in event promotion and will be asking for donations at the door, with proceeds going to local charities.

Photo: Aaron Rempel Photography

Athletics

A successful ‘threepeat.’ In April, Aberdeen Hall’s senior boys’ rugby team came home with gold from the Mulgrave Invitational Tournament. It is the third year in a row the Gryphons came home from the event in first place. Grade 12 student Connor was named MVP for the entire tournament.

Photo: Darcy Williamson Photography

Leadership

Aberdeen Hall aims to provide students with the knowledge, skills and experience to become healthy, resilient and contributing young adults. By providing a wide range of opportunities to lead as well as the support to be successful, students are collecting experiences that will shape the way they live their lives.

Most recently, the Grade 7 leadership team at Aberdeen Hall built an event for its peers focused around the theme of ‘Making Care and Community Contagious.’

These students planned and executed an in-school opportunity for their peers that consisted of a series of team-building activities designed to increase confidence and connect with others who might not be part of their daily friend group.

These types of leadership initiatives are designed to help students build knowledge and understanding of themselves as leaders, develop leadership competencies and have fun along the way.

With everything happening at the beautiful campus on the hill up by UBCO, it’s no wonder that bold futures begin at Aberdeen Hall, an independent, co-educational school that houses almost 700 students from preschool through Grade 12.

For more information visit aberdeenhall.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.