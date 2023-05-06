Here are five reasons to visit Quails’ Gate Winery this spring

Photo: Contributed

Are these warm temperatures and sunny Okanagan skies inspiring you to explore wine country? Look no further than Quails’ Gate Winery. In addition to award-winning wines crafted from sustainable vineyards, this wine and culinary destination is also home to an exceptional restaurant and market, all set against the backdrop of breathtaking lake views. If that’s not reason enough, here are five more great reasons to add Quails’ Gate Winery to your itinerary.

Photo: Contributed

The Market at Quails’ Gate

The Market at Quails’ Gate is the perfect wine-country escape. Enjoy your morning espresso and a freshly baked treat or an afternoon charcuterie spread paired with one of our seasonal wine recommendations in an outdoor picnic area. All pastries and bread are baked daily by the team at Old Vines Restaurant while artisanal cheeses and charcuterie offerings are locally sourced from neighbouring businesses. Now open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo: Contributed

New Outdoor Pergolas

Take a stroll through the Quails’ Gate estate vineyard to all new tasting pergolas, where you can sample a selection of the winery’s latest spring releases while taking in the spectacular view of Okanagan Lake and surrounding mountains. Explore an exciting list of premier tastings and discover the perfect one for you. The Quails’ Gate Wine Shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Book your wine country experience today.

Photo: Contributed

Feature Experience: Noble Pursuits

Celebrate Chardonnay with Quails’ Gate’s new feature tasting, Noble Pursuits. Quails’ Gate Winery takes great pride in its Chardonnay. As one of the original wineries in the Okanagan, the first Chardonnay clone was planted more than 30 years ago. Since then, the winery has cultivated some of the oldest and most sought-after Chardonnay blocks in the region. Led by wine experts, you’ll enjoy an exploratory tasting flight of Estate and Reserve Chardonnay from carefully selected vintages and uncover the winery’s passion for one of the world’s most coveted noble grapes. Book your experience today.

Photo: Contributed

Highly Anticipated Lucy’s Block Rosé Release

Rosé fans patiently wait all year for this forever favourite. Bursting with aromas and flavours of wild strawberry, raspberry and cherry, this soft pink summer sipper pairs perfectly with sunshine-filled days and memorable moments with your favourite people. The 2022 Lucy’s Block Rosé is available now to Quails’ Gate Wine Club members and available to all on May 9. Become a Quails’ Gate Wine Club member today or shop wines online.

Photo: Contributed

New Old Vines Restaurant Spring Menu

Check out the new spring menu at Old Vines Restaurant, filled with fresh, seasonal locally sourced ingredients that are sure to please wine and food lovers alike. An all-season culinary destination, Old Vines Restaurant offers guests the ultimate food and wine experience in a spectacular vineyard setting. By partnering with local growers and artisanal producers, the award-winning culinary team creates mouth-watering dishes that not only reflect the region but also beautifully complement Quails’ Gate’s award-winning wines. Book your table today.

Visit Quails’ Gate Winery today at 3303 Boucherie Rd. in West Kelowna or explore all of its exciting wine-country offerings at quailsgate.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.