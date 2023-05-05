Delecatble dining at the Restaurant at Liquidity Wines

Photo: Contributed

Nestled in the rolling hills and lush landscape of Okanagan Falls at the south end of Skaha Lake, just a 20-minute drive south of Penticton, the Restaurant at Liquidity Wines reflects sustainable destination dining in the heart of the winery’s vineyards.

Its connection to the rugged terrain, mineral-rich glacial bench land and the lake effect are tangible, not only through the wines it produces and the ambiance of the vineyard, but also in the delicious dishes prepared by head chef Joshua Mueller. Each course is carefully curated by Mueller and winemaker Amy Paynter.

“The Liquidity wines and the Okanagan Falls setting are phenomenal partners in creating wine-inspired, locally sourced seasonal dishes,” says Mueller, who trained in the kitchens of some of British Columbia's most inspired restaurants. “My goal at Liquidity will be to highlight the bounties of the Okanagan and complement the beautiful Liquidity wines.”

European-born and trained under Michelin Star chefs, Mueller has been a leader in the kitchens of some of British Columbia’s most inspired restaurants.

With a resume including Bau-Haus, Relais & Châteaux, Bacchus and The Terrace at Mission Hill, he brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and experience. His dishes are as Instagram-worthy as they are delectable.

Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable dining experience, where Mueller will take you on a culinary journey using fresh and simple ingredients to create curious dishes that will awaken your senses.

The Restaurant at Liquidity offers a specially prepared two-course wine-paired lunch menu inspired by the surrounding Okanagan landscape. Mueller uses locally sourced ingredients to develop seasonal dishes, creating a stylish and flavourful menu to enchant your palate. He and Paynter have worked hand in hand to select wines to inspire the cuisine and represent the stunning vineyard and estate.

Priced at $55 per guest, reservations are strongly recommended and can be made here.

So, for exceptional cuisine and elegant wines paired with exquisite views, visit the Restaurant At Liquidity Wines. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. More information is available here.

Follow it @restaurantatliquidity

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.