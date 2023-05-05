Hosts wanted for home share program in North Okanagan and Shuswap

Photo: Contributed

Kindale Developmental Association has an opportunity that not only feels rewarding, but can make a positive difference in someone’s life—including yours.

Kindale is seeking people throughout the North Okanagan and Columbia/Shuswap regions who are ready to welcome an adult with a developmental disability into their home. The home share program is a Community Living British Columbia initiative that helps adults with disabilities live more independent lives.

“It’s been recognized that individuals living in a family-type setting are able to have a high quality of life, where individuals are supported to do the things that they want to do,” Kindale home share manager Meghan Walker says.

“They can continue to build on the life skills they already have and can be supported to learn new skills they’re interested in in a less formal environment.”

Most everyone is eligible to welcome someone into their home through the home share program. As long as you have a private room for the person to live in, you’re eligible. Singles, couples and families are all invited to make a positive difference in someone’s life.

“You’re providing for your community,” home share co-ordinator Mary Watkins says. “Our home share providers tend to be people who are passionate about serving their community in a deeper and more impactful way.”

Every individual who is referred to the home share program has already been identified for the level of support required. Kindale will work with each home share provider to ensure placements are co-ordinated to suit the needs for all individuals involved.

Those who take part in the home share program typically have a developmental disability and may require additional supports such as behavioral and physical support.

Home share providers receive a supplementary income for being involved in the program, the amount dependent on the level of care required.

“The care is determined by the needs of the individual,” Walker says. “Some individuals are super independent and can access the community on their own. They can ride the bus to see friends. They’ve got places to go, like volunteering or going to a job. But they need more guidance with regards to things like budgeting or navigating healthy relationships or making sure they’re not vulnerable when in the community.”

Kindale is looking for homes throughout the North Okanagan in all kinds of housing, whether that’s an acreage near Lumby or a condo in downtown Vernon or in the B.C. houseboat capital of Shuswap and Salmon Arm. Home share providers must meet with Kindale co-ordinators to be approved before welcoming someone into their home.

Once that happens, the relationships can flourish. Depending on the situation, it can be like welcoming a new member of the family.

“All of our services are driven by the person’s choices, wishes, hopes and dreams,” home share co-ordinator Erin Stalker says. “The home share provider helps to meet those dreams.”

More information about the home share program can be found on the Kindale website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.