A cool, fun vibe—and a mighty fine cut—awaits you at family-run Razorback Barbers

When Beata Bogdan mentions that Razorback Barbers in West Kelowna is a family business, she really means it.

Bogdan owns the barbershop at 2411 Drought Rd., and those who work for her know her rather well. Her daughter, Cynthia Nagy, and nephews Terrell Bogdan and Rudy Bani create follicle masterpieces at the shop as well. That creates a positive, family vibe at Razorback that its long list of regulars has come to know and love.

“It’s a really friendly environment and really clean,” Beata Bogdan says. “It’s also not just the haircut. It’s also the experience of being in there.”

Bogdan’s father was a barber, too, and now barbering runs throughout the family tree. His children, including Beata, and his grandchildren have followed the same path.

Bogdan and her team put their passion into their haircuts, which cater to men of all ages. The fade is a popular trend for young men these days, while the traditional haircut will never go out of style.

Razorback also offers hot towel shaves, hair colouring and beard trimming, which are becoming more popular these days.

And if you’re of age, you can enjoy a cold beer while one of the family members works on your hair and gets you looking your best.

The barbershop is looking forward to welcoming new customers this spring and summer to their polished new shop, which had to be closed for several months over the winter due to a flood. The renovations make the seven-year-old shop seem like a brand new space.

“That was way, way too long to be closed,” Bogdan says. “We are really happy to be back.”

