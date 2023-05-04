Avalanche Exteriors opens new showroom on Kelowna-Lake Country border

Photo: Contributed

There is only so much you can learn from a picture.

Holding something and actually seeing it with your own eyes is so much better.

That’s what Avalanche Exteriors was thinking when it recently opened a brand new showroom on the border of Kelowna and Lake Country. The Okanagan’s leading exterior finish company now has most of its products on display at its new location on Jim Bailey Road, giving clients an opportunity to get a good feel for what they are putting on the outside of their home.

“Clients can come in and see all the products, all the colours,” Avalanche Exteriors owner Eugen Habermann says. “We’ve got almost all of them here in the display. There are so many varieties, and so many more colours added on to the market the last few years.”

The new showroom is an excellent location for the company. Avalanche does more than 100 projects per year throughout the Okanagan, and clients never have to go too far to get a close look at their potential new exterior.

Avalanche works hand-in-hand with designers and architects when coming up with an idea for an exterior design, and then they produce a 3D rendering for the client. It’s all in an effort to give peace of mind to the client before a nail is hammered or cement is poured. It helps clients fit their budget, and create the perfect outcome and unique concept.

“We are always up for the challenge,” Habermann says.

Habermann started out specializing in siding only, but now his company is an all-in-one exterior finisher. If it can be found on the outside of a home, Avalanche Exteriors can do the job. Its list of services includes fibre cement cladding, aluminum/wood soffits, timber detail, all varieties of metal sidings, stucco, masonry, brick, gutters, decking and railings. Avalanche Exteriors can pre-fabricate aluminum composite panels in-house and also install them.

The Germany native’s company brings a European level of detail to its work, and it shows in its numerous finished products throughout the Okanagan.

“Our workmanship …,” Habermann says, “we pay a lot of attention to detail, and the quality standards are high.”

Avalanche works on high-end residential projects as well as multi-family units and commercial exteriors.

More information about Avalanche Exteriors can be found on its website here.

