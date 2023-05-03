Mission Hill's award-winning Terrace Restaurant to reopen May 6

Photo: Contributed

At Mission Hill Family Estate Winery’s award-winning Terrace Restaurant, everything created in its kitchen is connected to the Okanagan Valley.

Celebrating the taste of the region, executive Chef Patrick Gayler, chef de cuisine Heather Brumwell and the entire restaurant staff create and present menus that source ingredients focused on celebrating the valley.

Guided by four elements—locality, seasonality, simplicity and resourcefulness—the restaurant offers a culinary experience like no other.

The panoramic views and quiet setting create an unforgettable dining experience, absolutely the best the Valley has to offer. The chef-prepared meal—from the appetizers to the main dishes, as well as dessert—were creative and brilliantly composed offering the best balance of freshness and flavour imaginable.

— OpenTable 100 Best Outdoor dining restaurants in Canada 2022

Offering lunch and dinner menus, as well as small bites (from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.), the Terrace Restaurant will reopen for the season on May 6, offering food perfectly paired with Mission Hill’s award-winning wines.

By working closely with the winemaking team, we are able to craft dishes that enhance or complement certain wines.

If the valley thrives, we thrive. We’re dedicated to the sourcing and promotion of local sustainable, seasonal food. This approach lends itself to a light-handed manner of preparation that respects the character of the ingredient and where it is grown.

— executive chef Patrick Gayler

As part of its commitment to using local ingredients, the restaurant uses in-season ingredients, including a myriad of edible flora growing in the valley. Its foraging partners being it rare ingredients found in the region, such as edible flowers, wild Lillies and seasonal mushrooms.

Choose between two, multi-course set dinners menus, the four-course Terrace Tasting menu and the six-course Lasting Legacy Menu, or the two-course prix-fixe lunch menu.

So, for a memorable dining experience, visit the Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery. Reservations are strongly recommended.