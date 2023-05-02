Okanagan College fundraiser set to bloom in support of student parents

Photo: Contributed

Sowing the seeds of success for student parents in Vernon is what’s at the heart of Okanagan College’s Plant a Seed Day fundraiser on May 10. This fun, free, family friendly event will support the new, affordable, 44-seat, on-campus Sunflower Childcare Centre that will be operated by local, non-profit child-care provider Maven Lane.

Guests will be invited to tap into their inner child with activities including a lemonade crawl, a Crazy Eights tournament, sunflower-themed art and yoga classes, line dancing and local eats. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Event activities are generously sponsored by Kal Tire and Tolko.

In honour of Mother’s Day, local donors, including former OC instructor Lloyd Davies and Janet Armstrong, will match a total of $80,000 in donations received during the event—and throughout May. So those who give will have double the impact.

“Education is the key to unlocking opportunities, and many student parents face challenges when trying to access it,” Davies says. “The Sunflower Childcare Centre is more than just a daycare; it’s a critical gateway to higher education. My wife and I are proud to support this campaign, and we encourage other community members to join us in creating a brighter future for student parents.”

According to a study by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, student parents with access to child care are three times more likely to graduate than those without. However, in Vernon, most parents spend over two years on child-care waitlists, making it challenging for them to balance their pursuit of higher education with parenting responsibilities.

“As a student parent, I know how challenging it can be to find affordable, quality child care,” Okanagan College student parent Sarina Parsons says. “The Sunflower Childcare Centre is a game-changer for student parents like me who want to pursue higher education while providing for our families.”

“Plant a Seed Day is an opportunity for the community to rally behind student parents,” Okanagan College Foundation executive director Helen Jackman says. “When it opens in 2024, the Sunflower Childcare Centre will become a vibrant place that will allow students and their families to bloom, and that will be largely due to the generosity of community supporters.”

The Plant a Seed Day fundraiser is a free community event, and no registration is required. For more information, or to make a donation, visit trellis.org/plant-aseed-day.

Photo: Contributed Janet Armstrong and Lloyd Davies.

