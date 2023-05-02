Red Barn Winery at Jagged Rock now open

Photo: Contributed

Red Barn Winery is open for business.

The Barn

What first started as a working barn and equipment storage unit hidden between the rows of Jagged Rock vineyard in Oliver was later reimagined in a colourful way to create a commune of creativity for those who wish to unwind. Surrounded by lush vines and steep, rocky cliffs, this unconventional place of refuge paves a pathway for those to wish to explore the uncharted and unknown.

This is where classic meets the unconventional.

Visit Red Barn Winery for a tasting serving radiant, radical wines that are sure to inspire something new in your life. One of the best parts of this experience is that they bring the centre stage to you. Tell them what you feel and taste with their wines. Speak your mind, even if you end up shaking some glasses.

“The vines and views at Red Barn Winery are reminiscent of my native slopes in Emilia-Romagna - small, but powerful. My mission is focused on creating memorable moments for guests so they can slow down, get inspired, smile, be happy, and feel alive again.”

— Valerio Mariani, guest experience manager

This is no ordinary barn.

Let's find you something to sip on

Taste a crafted collection of single-vineyard wines from Jagged Rock designed to disrupt the norm.

Transfiction Rosé

“Brand new Red Barn wine available at Curious!”

SHOP ROSÉ

Lost Art Semillon

“This member-exclusive white is fresh and refined, showing attractive citrus fruit verging on tropical notes. The texture adds richness to a rewarding and vibrant model of sémillon. Drink now to 2024. Highly recommended.”

SHOP SEMILLON

Parts Unknown Red Blend

Notes of blackberry, black cherry, dried herbs, roasted tomatoes, fig, a little clay… body, acidity, tannins and alcohol beautifully balanced. So glad I bought it. Now, I want to taste all of their lineup!”

SOLD OUT. New vintage coming soon.

#noordinarybarn

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.