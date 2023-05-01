Penticton Downtown Community Market will start welcoming patrons on May long weekend

Photo: Contributed

Penticton Downtown Community Market will fire up its 2023 season on the Saturday of May long weekend.

The market will bring together more than 75 vendors who feature handmade goods, including clothing, food and jewellery, collectibles, antiques and furniture. There are also weekly food vendors, live music and entertainment that combine to create a fabulous downtown vibe.

The first market this year will be extra special, because Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is bringing in five-member band Feet First to provide a little something jubilant for the season’s launch. Feet First will be hitting the stage in front of Tickleberry’s, and there will even be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick things off in style.

“It’ll be a big celebration,” DPBIA executive director Brett Turner says.

Penticton Downtown Community Market operates every Saturday at the same time as Penticton Farmers’ Market, and combined they attract as many as 15,000 people each weekend.

This will be the 15th year for the market, which is operated by the DPBIA, and runs every Saturday until Sept. 9. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Patrons can get their fresh fruit and vegetables at the farmers market and then find those cool, locally made items at the community market.

“The quality and diversity of our passionate vendors are something you need to experience, which you can do over a full three city blocks this season at the 200 Block of Main Street, Front Street and Backstreet Boulevard,” Turner says.

Penticton Downtown Community Market has added a games area at the end of Front Street this year, giving people a chance to relax while they shop—or while waiting for someone else to finish their shopping. The spot will feature games like bean bag toss and Connect 4, and there will be street chalk for the youngsters.

Backstreet Boulevard, meanwhile, will be home to the eating area once again, complete with food, tables and refuse stations.

As Canada’s birthday falls on a Saturday this year, and the Downtown Penticton BIA is producing the Canada Day event in Gyro Park on behalf of the City of Penticton, the Downtown Community Market will not operate on its regular three city blocks on July 1. However, some of the vendors from the market will be setting up shop in Gyro Park to add to the festivities.

“That area is going to be pretty electric on Canada Day, which we’re looking forward to and we’re well prepared for,” Turner says.

Vendors looking to be part of the exciting Penticton Downtown Community Market season can visit the DPBIA website here.

“It’s going to be an amazing, bustling season, and we’re here going full swing,” DPBIA market event manager Amber Belcourt says. “It’s going to be a fantastic season. There’s just so much there to be discovered.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.