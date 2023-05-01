Interior Logging Association hosts 65th annual AGM, convention and family fun this weekend

Photo: Contributed

The Interior Logging Association will be gathering this week in Kamloops for its 65th annual general meeting and convention.

It will not just be endless meetings and industry chatter, however. There will be plenty of fun for the entire family as the event returns to its full schedule after two years of cancellations and last year’s pared down itinerary.

“It’s the full show, with a couple of additions,” ILA general manager Todd Chamberlain says. “We’re going to have chainsaw carving demonstrations going on, and then we have a log loading competition going on as well, where guys can go out and try their hand at loading logs. There will be cash money up for grabs.”

The event begins on Thursday with the all-day BC Forest Safety Council conference, followed by registration and a meet and greet at Coast Kamloops Hotel.

The fun really gets going on Friday, however, as the annual general meeting in the morning will be followed by inside and outside displays, the log loader competition and tons of other fun at the Powwow Grounds. The displays, wood carving and log loader competition will continue on Saturday until the event wraps up at 3 p.m.

Those who work in the industry will obviously be present, but Chamberlain points out the AGM and convention is free for the public, too.

“We’re trying to have more of a celebration than anything,” Chamberlain says. “Come on down. Bring the family, bring the kids, and let them learn about the industry.”

Many are passionate about the B.C. logging industry, and Chamberlain would love it if members of the public checked out the convention to get to know those who work in the industry and what they are all about. In fact, he says some of the biggest environmentalists he knows work in the logging world.

“When people think of forestry and the industry, they think of sawmills and logging, and that’s kind of it,” Chamberlain says. “One of the messages that we gave to Minister of Forests last year and we’ll give to the minister this year is you think of all the exhibits and displays we will have in Kamloops. Most of those businesses are local to Kamloops but have branches across the province.

“So you can take all of those companies there and put them in Castlegar or Smithers or Burns Lake or Mackenzie or Prince George—even Vancouver, for that matter. The people out there and those jobs, that’s how it ties to the community.”

Some of the companies in attendance this weekend will have simulators on site so people can hop in and try their hand at running logging equipment. In other words, anyone looking for a career in forestry will want to check out the convention as well.

“We’re not a sunset industry. This industry is strong,” he says. “There’s good paying jobs there. People are proud of what they do, and we need more people to come into the industry. We need to encourage younger people to get into this industry and see what it’s all about. This is one of those ways to do it.”

Find this week's schedule of events here. More information about Interior Logging Association can be found on its website.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.