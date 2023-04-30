Take advantage of spring incentives available for Movala until May 10

Photo: Contributed

Whether you’re seeking a one-of-a-kind summer escape, a desirable rental property or a high-end residence in a coveted destination, the time is now to explore Skywater at Movala.

Situated in Kelowna, the fastest-growing metropolitan area in Canada, Movala is the Okanagan’s best new beachside community featuring landmark architecture, a coveted Lower Mission location, walking distance to every modern convenience and spectacular panoramic lake views. Here, in this sunny pocket of B.C.’s charming wine country, residents are surrounded by rolling orchards, sprawling vineyards, the sandy beaches of Okanagan Lake and unparalleled four-season recreation.

“Long-time locals and the buyers we’ve had from across Canada at Movala recognize this as the best location to live and vacation in the Okanagan,” Epic Real Estate Solutions president Shane Styles says. “Skywater at Movala is one of the most walkable new communities in Kelowna, situated next to Gyro Beach and across the street from vibrant Pandosy Village—providing effortless access to Kelowna’s best boutiques, galleries, markets and restaurants—while being right on the extension of the city’s newest recreational corridor. It ticks all the boxes.”

Buyers eager to enter Kelowna’s desirable real estate market have one last opportunity to own in this unmatched, rarely available community and location. Envisioned by Stober Group, a family-owned development company that has operated in Kelowna since 1962, Movala represents the best elements of modern beachside living. Here, residents enjoy inspiring lake, mountain and city vistas, alongside one of the largest and most impressive resident-exclusive amenity areas in the Okanagan. Designed to maximize every second of Movala’s beachside lifestyle, the development is anchored by the captivating Lakeside Veranda, a resort-style community space whose outdoor pool faces the glittering lake. After a dip under the desert sun, residents can adjourn to poolside hot tubs and fireside lounges, alfresco barbecues and dining areas, or the pristine bocce lawn.

Within Movala, residents will find even more perks created exclusively for their use. One example is The Residence Club, an impressive 1,800-square-foot fitness facility outfitted with weights, state-of-the-art cardio equipment and a yoga studio. There’s also a private guest suite for visitors, temperature-controlled wine cellar with individual lockers—a must for wine country residents—and a private dining room and kitchen, as well as a games room, social lounge and watersports storage.

Boasting a LEED-certified design that hallmarks Stober Group’s focus on sustainability, Movala sets a new standard for real estate in Kelowna. Solid concrete construction tempered by vibrant curves and warm tones seamlessly integrates into the natural landscape and beachside setting. Soft and flowing, the architecture pays homage to the undulating lakeshore and the gradual transition from lake to rolling hills that makes up the Okanagan terroir.

Each of Movala’s architectural elements was curated to enhance year-round comfort, encourage indoor-outdoor living and promote a sense of community among residents. Appealing to the modern buyer, the development features planet-friendly practices such as carbon-reducing heating and cooling systems, energy-efficient lighting fixtures and electric vehicle parking.

Buyers can choose from one-, two- or three-bedroom beachside residences and townhomes, which feature some of the largest terraces in the Okanagan. Light-filled and spacious, the striking interiors are anchored by contemporary colours, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring and premium appliances. The bathrooms are equally upscale, boasting stylish large-format tile floors, chrome and white opal glass lighting, and modern fixtures.

Construction on Movala has been progressing nicely and is on schedule for a 2025 completion. The building is starting to take shape, with the parkade poured and the first two levels currently starting to come out of the ground.

Whether you’re searching for a forever home or looking to make a savvy real estate investment, Kelowna should be at the top of your list. Online real estate investment marketplace Fundscraper found that the city is one of the top three emerging real estate markets in Canada, largely due to its high employment rate and strong construction and health-care sectors. The city is a major hub for the Okanagan’s billion-dollar technology sector, not to mention its steadily growing wine industry, which has barely tapped its potential for export growth, with 90% of sales contained within B.C.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.