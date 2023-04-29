Automatic pool cover company gears up for summer season

Photo: Contributed

A British Columbia-based automatic pool cover company with offices in Vancouver and Kelowna is ready to service and install pool safety covers as the summer season ramps up. Amidst global supply chain issues and labour shortages, Pool Patrol has managed to continue providing high-quality service and parts for pool owners and contractors in the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior.

Spring is pool season kickoff, and that goes hand in hand with pool safety when opening up the home pool.

Animals and, worst of all, people can find their way into pools unintentionally, and the results can be disastrous. Thorough precautions like automatic pool covers make it easy to avoid these types of close calls. So while planning for this pool season, the sooner a pool owner reaches out to their pool cover specialist, the better when it comes to safety.

“We’re encouraging people who are investing in an auto cover to let our office know as soon as possible,” Pool Patrol owner Allan Horwood says. “Email, text, phone call … tell us what you need, and we’ll make it happen for you earlier rather than later.”

Ready for summer

With nearly 40 years of experience in the industry, Horwood has been able to use his knowledge to weather the storms that some other businesses struggled with over the last couple of years.

First came supply chain issues, and next came labour shortages. Amidst an array of challenges that could have been detrimental to other businesses, Pool Patrol has continued to thrive under Horwood’s leadership.

“We managed to keep all of our staff through the COVID situation, the same guys that have been with me for years,” Horwood says. “We’re a solidly staffed company of pool cover specialists, not seasonal workers. We’ve been very, very blessed to have the same guys year after year.”

Pool Patrol has also managed to avoid part shortages through relationship building and being stock-savvy.

“We worked very closely with the manufacturer of our automatic pool covers to make sure we have product,” Horwood says. “Here at our Kelowna warehouse, we have four thousand square feet of automatic pool cover product ready to roll, ready to assemble, and ready to supply our consumers and our builders.”

More information about Pool Patrol, has served Vancouver and Victoria since 1995 before expanding to include a Kelowna office, can be found on its website at www.poolpatrol.ca.

