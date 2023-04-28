Edgeview at the Ridge in Penticton offers entry-level luxury in heart of Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

The best of both worlds awaits you at Penticton’s Edgeview at the Ridge.

The new 14 townhome development, which is located at 158 Deer Place, offers entry-level luxury for families both young and old, with spacious units and gorgeous valley views from oversized decks. It is also right in the heart of Okanagan living, just 10 minutes from the beach, 45 minutes from Apex Mountain and a hop, skip and a jump away from all the wineries.

You will love where you live, both inside and out.

Each of the 14 townhomes features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms over three storeys. They all have Okanagan modern finishes, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings and one-car garages. You enter on the second floor, which is home to the garage, kitchen, living room and half bathroom, the third level has three bedrooms and two more bathrooms, and the lower level has a bedroom, a bathroom and more living space.

“Our townhomes are a bit bigger than what most people are seeing,” says Drew Barnes of Parallel 50 Construction, which is developing Edgeview. “There’s a little more wiggle room.”

Each home at Edgeview will also have a large, private deck, giving you and your guests absolutely stunning vistas of the valley below.

“It has views like no other townhomes,” Barnes says.

Edgeview will also feature a 6,000 square-foot pocket park for everyone to enjoy, including kids and pets. In other words, you will have a large lawn without the responsibility of having to mow it. There is also a public park just two blocks away, and Columbia Elementary School is just down the road.

Parallel 50 Construction is a Penticton company led by Barnes and his partner, Brad Klingspohn. They were both born and raised in the city, which means Edgeview is not just another project from an out-of-town development company.

“We’ve got local roots, we've been in business for a while now, and we take pride in our quality and craftsmanship,” Barnes says. “It's important.”

That passion for quality will come to life at Edgeview, where hard hat tours of the first building are available now and where residents will begin moving in this September. Appointments for hard hat tours can be made by visiting the Edgeview website or by sending an email to Team Green, which is marketing the development.

There are four buildings in all, with the second structure projected to be ready by the end of this year.

Photo: Contributed This is what the views will look like from the decks at Edgeview.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.