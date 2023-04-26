There are ways to make your child shine at math, including help from Sylvan Learning Kelowna

Photo: Antoine Dautry, Unsplash

If your child is struggling with mathematics, help is available.

Everyone can—and should—succeed at math, which is an important subject to know going into post-secondary studies. Educators believe students who do well in the math are not simply destined to succeed and that everyone has the ability to learn about numbers and their related concepts.

“To support your child’s math learning, parents must believe that everyone can learn mathematics and that learning math is essential to lifelong success,” Sylvan Learning Kelowna centre director Louise Taverner says.

It is important to realize math knowledge is all about building on what came before it. A solid foundation is critical to learning new concepts, so children should not simply take their lumps in one area of the subject and move on to one they understand better.

“If a student’s foundation is weak, learning higher concepts is like trying to have a conversation in a foreign language when you have only learned a few vocabulary words like hello and goodbye,” Taverner says.

It is therefore crucial for parents to display a positive attitude towards mathematics by boosting a child’s confidence and competence. If your child is struggling with math, or any subject, they tend to give up quicker than those who have met with success.

Be sure to tell your child you believe in them and that they will find success if they put their mind to it. That is easier said than done, of course, but there are ways to get there.

One way is to work math into their lives as much as possible, whether that is keeping track of their favourite baseball players’ batting averages or trying to add up the grocery bill as you shop with them. Let them know there are many cool jobs out there that require a strong understanding of numbers and statistics, like football coach, interior decorator or party planner.

“Mathematics can be found rearranging a teenager’s room,” Taverner says. “It is a geometry lesson.”

If more guidance is required when it comes to your child’s mathematics learning, it is always available from you, teacher, friend or tutor. And if that doesn’t get your child to a required level of understanding, summer learning at Sylvan Learning Kelowna is another option that will make up deficits and also allow them to hit the ground running in the fall.

Not only do students need to understand the math itself, but they also need to make sure they are prepared for exams. The best way to alleviate any test stress is through a study schedule, practice tests, relaxation techniques and test-taking skill work.

And then, just before showtime, it is positivity, positivity, positivity.

“Once the skills are mastered and the preparation is complete, the most important thing parents can do to help is demonstrate their confidence in their son or daughter’s ability to perform well on the test,” Taverner says.

More help with math or any other subject can be found at Sylvan Learning Kelowna, which offers educational resources for children in pre-kindergarten through Grade 12. More information can be found on its website.

