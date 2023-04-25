Spring is in bloom in Osoyoos, making it a most wonderful time to visit

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

There is nothing like springtime in Osoyoos.

The fruit trees are blossoming, the sun is a little warmer, and the smiles are a little bigger because there is so much to do and plenty of fun being had.

Osoyoos is the perfect Okanagan spring getaway because it is a peaceful, quiet time before the rush of summer arrives with a flurry. You could go just for the blossoms, which have already sprouted on the apricot and cherry trees. Soon the aromas from nectarine, pear, plum and apple trees will be filling the air as well.

It is a fitting time for outdoor exploration, before the summer sun really beats down on the South Okanagan. There are hiking trails as far as the eye can see, and mountain biking offers plenty of fun and adventure. The International Hike and Bike Trail, and Mount Kobau Trail are ready and waiting for you.

If you are looking to go hit the trails by horseback, Sun Hills Riding Centre has the answer. Hop on a horse and take a guided tour through the desert. That’s not something you do every day.

You can never go wrong hitting the links in Osoyoos, either, with four courses within 20 minutes of downtown.

And if you are looking for a different kind of birdie, Osoyoos is home to more than 145 species of birds. Find osprey, bald eagles, Western bluebirds and its most famous winged resident, the California quail. Spend the day trying to identify as many birds as you can. You just might get hooked.

Spring is also prime time to take advantage of Osoyoos Lake, because it is much quieter compared to the summer months. Hop on a standup paddleboard or go for a nice relaxing kayak voyage to settle your mind and get the blood pumping a bit while you take in the gorgeous vistas surrounding the lake.

For desert exploration, you can enjoy a rewarding afternoon at Osoyoos Desert Centre, learning about the flora and fauna of Osoyoos as you traverse the 1.5 kilometre boardwalk trail. Or visit Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, a state of the art interpretive centre and outdoor exhibit where you can learn about the rich living culture of the Okanagan people.

If there are little ones in your family, Rattlesnake Canyon is a must-visit. The amusement park is for the young and the young at heart, and it features mini-golf, go-kart racing and a host of other activities and games.

If you are looking for some fun without the kids, the wineries are now open for the season. They are offering their spring releases and conducting wine club dinners for a memorable night out. For the non-wine drinkers, North Basin Brewing Co. is right on Main Street, and Tumbleweed Spirits Craft Distillery can be found on Lakeshore Drive.

There are plenty of events happening this spring as well. Osoyoos Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday starting on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Town Hall Square on Main Street. The Spring Festival goes from May 4 to 13, serving up plenty of live music, art and other performances. Meadowlark Nature Festival, which will be held May 19-22, presents interactive, multi-disciplinary events that explore and celebrate the spectacular natural environment of the Okanagan Similkameen.

And one of the most popular events of the spring in the South Okanagan is the Half-Corked Marathon, which will happen on the weekend of May 26-28.

These are just a few of the activities, events and sights that can be enjoyed during springtime in Osoyoos.

