Small Shop Saturday coming up this weekend in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Downtown Kelowna is a vibrant hub of predominantly small businesses, featuring an excellent array of shops, eateries, entertainment and services. These businesses represent the ‘beating heart’ of downtown and contribute to the community in ways that most people may not even realize. When small businesses thrive, Kelowna reaps the rewards by keeping the local economy healthy. The diversity, energy, and uniqueness of downtown is directly related to these businesses and those who support them.

When you shop local, you’re directly contributing to the growth and sustainability of downtown Kelowna by keeping small businesses in business. Quite literally, it’s “buy local or bye-bye local.” When you shop local, you’re actually a Small Shop Hero.

Downtown Kelowna’s Small Shop Saturday promotion returns on Saturday, April 29, to celebrate these small, locally owned businesses and highlight their vital contributions to the city.

Photo: Contributed

Participating businesses will feature one-day specials, product demonstrations, and in-store events or promotions. Some participating businesses will even be hosting Small Shop “pop-ups” by opening their spaces up to artists and/or market-style vendors for the day.

While visiting Downtown Kelowna for Small Shop, you can enter to win a fantastic prize package in the Small Shop Hero contest. Here’s how to play:

Step 1: Pick up your Small Shop Hero Card at any participating business between April 21 and 29.

Step 2: Visit Downtown Kelowna on April 29, for Small Shop Saturday. Collect three “Happy Face Emoji” stickers from any participating business and stick ’em on your Hero Card.

Step 3: Once all three stickers are collected, complete the entry form on the back of your Hero Card and enter to win at any one of the four ballot box locations.

The four Small Shop Hero contest entry locations are:

• 1000 Palms Swimwear (7-565 Bernard Ave. in The District Shops)

• Lost Together (287 Bernard Ave.)

• Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel Inc. (115-1295 Cannery Lane)

• olive & elle (1585 Pandosy St.)

Visit the Small Shop Saturday landing page on the DKA website for complete contest details, along with a list of participating locations. By downloading or viewing the digital Small Shop brochure, you can find out what each location has in store for you on Small Shop Saturday.

Driving downtown for Small Shop? Enjoy the first two hours of on-street parking free. Time restrictions apply beyond the two hours; use the pay-by-phone app or any pay station. Parking is also free in the Library, Memorial and Chapman Parkades.

Remember: Buy local, or bye-bye local. The power is in your hands. Real heroes support local, so be a Small Shop hero and join us downtown on Saturday (April 29) for Small Shop Saturday.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.