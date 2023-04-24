Buckle up for unforgettable adventure at Penticton Speedway

Contributed

Get ready for the thrill of your summer at Penticton Speedway.

The 2023 season is set to start with an exciting new offering: the Place to Race Driving Experience. If you are looking for a heart-pumping adventure, this is it.

Test your driving skills against friends, family and colleagues on the paved, quarter-mile oval track in three styles of race cars.

These events are great for individuals looking to fly around the track on their own and for companies that are looking for a team-building event in a one-of-a-kind environment. Corporate packages are available and can be tailored to fit specific needs and objectives, including employee appreciation days, incentive trips, corporate retreats, client entertainment and team-building exercises.

“Our new Place to Race Driving Experience is not just about driving fast cars,” Penticton Speedway co-owner Ingo Seibert says. “It’s about creating a unique experience that offers networking, team building and skill development opportunities in a high-energy setting. We are excited to be able to offer this new experience to our local community and visitors to the area.”

Place to Race Driving Experience gives eager race-car drivers the opportunity to get behind the wheel of several cars, including the Hornet, Legend, Avion Motorsports’ RS1 and Camaro. Drivers will get briefings and training before they strap up and hit the oval.

Corporate clients have the option of several add-ons, including hospitality, custom-wrapped race car, transportation to the speedway, spectators, awards and professional photography.

Photo: Contributed

Place to Race Driving Experience isn’t the only opportunity in the South Okanagan to show off your driving skills this year, as Avion Motorsports on Wednesday is hosting Grassroots Track Day at Area 27 near Oliver.

The event will give auto enthusiasts a chance to experience the thrill of Area 27, which is a world-renowned, members-only racetrack that is typically inaccessible to the public.

“This event is all about giving passionate drivers an opportunity to experience the exhilaration of driving on a track that is usually reserved for exclusive members only,” Avion Motorsports founder Trevor Seibert says. “If you have ever wanted the thrill of driving on Area 27, the Grassroots Track Day is for you.”

Those who would like to fly around Area 27 can register for Grassroots Track Day here.

Looking to watch rather than drive? The late models and street stocks will start banging doors at Penticton Speedway when the season gets underway on Friday, May 5. The highlight of opening night will be the second annual Western Rattler 300, which is the largest gathering of late model race cars in Western Canada.

Tickets for opening night are available here.

