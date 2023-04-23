Kuipers Peak at South Ridge holding grand opening event next weekend

Photo: Contributed

You may have heard about the stunning views and the natural nearby playground that will define Kuipers Peak at South Ridge in Kelowna’s Upper Mission.

Next weekend you will be able to see with your own eyes just how beautiful life is going to be in the neighbourhood.

Emil Anderson Properties and Dilworth Homes will be opening 2 new showhomes at the grand opening event on Saturday, April 29 from noon to 4 p.m. It’s a great opportunity to explore the homes, the views, meet the team and experience just how wonderful the new neighbourhood is going to be.

“Kuipers Peak at South Ridge is the perfect home package for buyers who recognize that right-sizing their living space has all the right ingredients for upscaling their quality of life,” says Matthew Temple, Emil Anderson Properties and Dilworth Homes vice-president of development and construction.

The grand opening event will be held on Saturday at #7-796 Kuipers Cres.

Kuipers Peak is nestled into the hillside at a pinnacle point in the Upper Mission, which means the homes will offer panoramic views of the mountains, vineyards and Okanagan Lake below.

The homes will feature walkouts and patios that will offer those stunning vistas, making the outdoor living space destined to be everyone’s favourite part of living at Kuipers Peak. Essentially, the walkouts and patios create an extended living space that will be a hub of activity for families throughout much of the year.

Expertly designed and carefully crafted to maintain the high level of quality that Dilworth Homes is recognized for, the Kuipers Peak townhomes offer two distinctive exterior colour schemes and towering windows that will capture valley views from sunrise to sunset. Floor plan options range from 1,900 to 2,600 square feet of total living space between the main and walkout or upper levels, with the choice of two to three bedrooms.

The lure of the outdoors will be too much, however, and you will eventually want to get out and explore. Situated next to Kuipers Peak Mountain Park and in close proximity to Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, there is always a hiking path waiting to be traversed, with easy access to the existing parks and pathways located throughout the community.

“We recognize that the lifestyle of the Okanagan is calling,” Temple says. “We believe that Kuipers Peak is the perfect base camp for enjoying days spent hiking, biking, touring wineries, or life on the lake. Living in the Upper Mission, you have access to the best of what the Okanagan has to offer.”

CedarCreek Estate Winery is just down the road. DunnEnzies Pizza Co., which features an amazing patio, live music in the summer, a yard for the kids to play in and is pet friendly, is not far away, either. The Harvest Golf Club, a premier, 18-hole course, is only a 15-minute drive.

More information about Kuipers Peak at South Ridge can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.