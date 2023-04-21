Cypress Funeral & Cremation Services new name of longtime Thompson Okanagan business

Photo: Contributed John Chasca and his son, Jaron, in front of Cypress Funeral & Cremation Services.

When the Chasca family was looking at options for the new name of its funeral home company, one stood out in particular.

Cypress is a word that has significant meaning. It reflects the local roots of the family-owned business, and it is known for its peaceful and spiritual properties. Cypress trees are also a native species to B.C., and the distinctive aromatic scent has historically been used during the cremation process.

And that is how Cypress Funeral & Cremation Services was born.

“It was an interesting tie-in to what we do,” general manager and funeral director Jaron Chasca says. “It’s a fitting name.”

Cypress has locations in Vernon, Armstrong, Lake Country and Kamloops that were formerly known as Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services. Even though the name has changed, Cypress still offers everything thing it did before: funerals, cremations, burials, green burials and pre-planning. And its employees continue to do it with the same care and compassion they have delivered for years.

The Chasca family bought its first Alternatives franchise in Vernon in 2001 and purchased in Armstrong, Lake Country and Kamloops over the ensuing 18 years. When their contract with Alternatives expired recently, the Chascas decided to go it on their own.

“We were with them and appreciated everything they’ve done for the past 22 years,” Chasca says. “We looked at the pros and cons of staying with it or venturing out on our own, which would then allow us to rebrand and bring our four locations together as one.

“We’re the same people that we've been for the past 22 years. We plan on growing and continuing to serve and honour our communities and our families that we we’ve been serving for so long.”

Chasca is enjoying the freedom that comes with owning his own business and not just four franchises.

“It just allows us to be more creative, go outside the franchise model,” he says. “We’ve always been big community supporters and things like that. Not that the franchise hindered that, but they would have their requirements and guidelines of what they were wanting or expecting as far as their brand.

“Now it’s our brand, and we basically do as we please and continue to support the four communities that we’re in. We live in those communities as well.”

Other than that, customers can expect the same outstanding service the company has delivered for the last two decades. For example, Cypress is the only North Okanagan cremation provider that operates its own crematorium.

“Loved ones remain in our care the entire time and do not get taken to a third party crematorium for cremation,” Chasca says.

More information about Cypress Funeral & Cremation Services can be found on its website.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.