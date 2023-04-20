Spiritleaf Vernon celebrating 4/20 with sales and giveaways, beverages proving popular

Photo: Contributed

It’s the most wonderful cannabis day of the year, and Spiritleaf Vernon is getting in on the fun.

Today is April 20—known in the weed world as 4/20—and the date means different things to different people. To some, it is the Christmas of weed. When anyone asks her about 4/20, Spiritleaf Vernon owner Sarah Ballantyne says it is a great day to celebrate how far cannabis has come in Canada.

“I tell people we choose to use it as a way to celebrate legalization and just reducing the stigma of cannabis,” Ballantyne says, “and that everyone uses it, from 19 to 90.”

Those who love cannabis will want to know that Spiritleaf Vernon will be going all out today, offering up big sales and giveaways in their store at 2500 53 Ave., which is open every day, including holidays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Spiritleaf Vernon customers will also be able to take advantage of new Health Canada regulations that allow retail outlets to sell cannabis beverages in greater numbers than before.

“We have lots of specials on drinks, because the drink limits have been basically removed,” Ballantyne says. “Before you could only get a five- or six-pack because of the dried flower equivalency that has to be on the products. But Health Canada has removed that recently, so we can sell 24-packs or even 48-packs.

“We're doing a lot of case sales to celebrate the limits being removed from all the drinks.”

Cannabis beverage quality continues to improve, according to Ballantyne. Spiritleaf Vernon is currently selling many flavours, including Caesar and the mighty popular margarita option. Ballantyne says you can’t go wrong with any flavour.

Photo: Contributed

“They’re fantastic,” she says. “You can’t even taste cannabis in them. These guys have done such great job, and they have really relatable, old-school flavours like root beer and cream soda.”

Speaking of Health Canada decisions, the regulator recently put a hold on the production of edible packages that contain more than a total of 10 milligrams. The good news for Spiritleaf Vernon customers is the store has plenty in stock, meaning they can get their hands on edible packages that have many 10-milligram pieces in them for the time being.

If you are not quite ready to imbibe on 4/20, you can still get to know what Spiritleaf Vernon is all about this weekend at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo. The annual expo will take place on Saturday at Kal Tire Place North between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Spiritleaf Vernon will be making its debut at the event in booth 261.

“Although we can't sell products there, we’re going to be there giving out information,” Ballantyne says. “It feels really good to be accepted and be part of the community.”

Spiritleaf Vernon has given its store a revamped look, including new cabinets and a new fridge for all the beverages, and its website, which has a different menu than its in-store list, has been updated. It is gearing up for its first full tourism season for the first time since 2019 and will be hiring seasonal employees to help with the rush.

Speaking of those employees, Spiritleaf Vernon has been certified by Living Wage for Families BC. The group describes a living wage as an hourly amount that both of two working parents with two young children must earn to meet their basic expenses once government taxes, credits, deductions and subsidies are taken into account. Ballantyne says Spiritleaf Vernon has gone “over and above” for its employees when it comes to pay and benefits.

More information about Spiritleaf Vernon can be found on its website.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.