Support local youth with outdoor spin class through YMCA

Photo: Contributed

Looking to get in a good workout while supporting a great cause?

Organizers are busy gearing up for the YMCA’s 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraising event on Sunday, May 28.

It’s the YMCA’s largest fundraiser of the year, where hundreds of eager community members take on a 45-minute spin class outside the H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre.

Photo: Contributed

There will also be child care, free smoothies from Jugo Juice, and coffee from Milk Shed Coffeehouse.

The event makes for a great team builder, with businesses, sports teams, book clubs and other small groups encouraged to sign up to help the YMCA reach its fundraising goal of $130,000. Participants can enter as individuals or in teams, and each person is encouraged to fundraise at least $250.

Every dollar raised stays local and will go towards supporting the Y’s financial assistance program, which provides not only membership and swim lessons, but also supports their mental wellness, youth employment, healthy snack and young parents program, as well as Beyond the Bell and so much more.

“It’s such an important cause,” says Breanna McDonald, annual giving manager at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. “Oftentimes people think of the YMCA as just a fitness facility, but it’s so much more than that. We originated as a response to community need and have continued to do so locally since 1981. We are not just a place. We are creating a purpose, and we’re ensuring we remain accessible to everyone regardless of their financial circumstances.”

To help support the important event, downtown Kelowna’s SpinCo is also offering donation warmup classes throughout the month of May for riders looking to get some practice in on the stationary bike.

Those looking to register for this year’s YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids Okanagan can do so by clicking here.

However, if you want to skip the sweaty part and simply donate to the good cause, that’s available by clicking here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.