Similkameen Wild Resort Hotel & Retreat Winery offers a getaway unlike any other

Photo: Contributed

Roger Hol is a farmer through and through, but several years ago he added hotelier to his resume to create one of the most unique accommodations in the South Okanagan.

Hol planted the Similkameen Wild vineyard in 2008. It was even arranged in such a way that it created the outline of a giant wine glass that is visible from the sky.

The winery wasn’t enough, however, so accommodations were added to the property and it turned it into Similkameen Wild Resort Hotel & Retreat Winery, which is located between Cawston and Osoyoos just off of Highway 3.

“We don’t offer a hotel room,” Hol says. “We offer experiences.”

While there are places to put your head at night, you are welcome to do more than just hang out in your room. The nearby mountains are perfect for hikes, there are lush lawns and gardens on the property, and there are many wineries—including the one on site—a short drive away.

The boutique resort is also right on the Similkameen River and has 2,000 feet of riverfront space. There is plenty of wildlife around, too, and both the two- and four-legged creatures get along swimmingly.

Photo: Contributed

Unlike a stay in a hotel, you will not hear your neighbour’s TV—or their argument—and the pitter patter of feet running up and down the halls.

“We offer something that isn’t that,” Hol says. “It’s quiet and peaceful, you can hear the birds and bees, and experience what’s naturally Similkameen: rugged, rough and real.

“We’re really down to earth.”

There are four king and queen suites and a five-bedroom Homestead Suite on the property. They can be reserved individually, or the entire estate can be rented for up to 22 people.

Similkameen Wild is known, however, for its exquisite glamping, as there are two seasonal teepees on the property; the Elevated King Tepee features an en-suite bathroom, a king-size bed and a romantic, open-plan bath tub, while the Grounded Queen Tepee is for those seeking a more rustic, back-to-nature experience.

There is also a heated, outdoor, saltwater pool and an eight-person hot tub that are both surrounded by sagebrush and 100-year-old trees that offer shade on those hot summer days.

“It’s just a different kind of experience coming to our place that you can’t get at any other hotel resort property,” Hol says.

And you can never forget about the wine when you stay at Similkameen Wild. Hol has added a rosé to the roster this year, as well as a frizzy white and a frizzy rosé in cans that will be available only at the resort.

Similkameen Wild is perfect for any kind of group gathering you can imagine, including yoga retreats, weddings and family reunions. It has a meeting room for a different kind of business get-together, and it has a dining room and commercial kitchen but not food service.

Hol is also looking for a few more employees to round out his roster this year. So if you’re interested in working somewhere unique, Similkameen Wild can offer something others cannot.

Reserve your wild experience at Similkameen Wild on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.