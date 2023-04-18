Craft Culture back with second annual Penticton Spring Market this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Craft Culture’s Penticton Spring Market returns this weekend for a second year, and it will be bigger and better than it was the first time around.

The market, which will be held at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Saturday and Sunday (April 22 and 23), will feature 90 vendors, and all of them meet a high standard that Craft Culture promises to everyone who attends.

“Craft Culture markets offer a curated selection of local vendors who design or hand make their own products,” Craft Culture owner Karalyn Lockhart says. “All of our vendors are selected based on the craftsmanship and quality of their products, so you can be sure that when you shop at Craft Culture, you’re getting only the best.”

Okanagan Hound leashes will be available this weekend.

The market will feature some of the same vendors who attended the 10th annual Kelowna Spring Market earlier this month, but there will be plenty of new crafters and artisans offering their creations. Lockhart carefully screens all vendors to ensure their quality stands out from the rest. A full list of vendors and a map of the market can be viewed here.

Customers are invited to shop the incredible selection of handmade products, including jewellery, pottery, home decor items, gourmet foods and more.

One of the vendors at this weekend’s market will be Slow Bottled Sunday, which rescues B.C.-grown stone fruits at peak ripeness and produces sauces that taste naturally rich.

Another will be Kelowna-based Okanagan Hound, which makes BioThane dog wear, handmade dog collars and leashes that are vegan, waterproof and odour-resistant.

The doors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the first 50 people who enter that day will receive swag bags full of goodies from vendors. In addition, every customer is entered for a chance to win a handmade door prize.

The market will go until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 at the door, and kids under 12 are always free. For a full schedule of events and vendor list, visit www.craftculture.ca.

Craft Culture will also have 60 vendors at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts on both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day weekends to help you find the perfect gifts for mom and dad.

Craft Culture has teamed up with Castanet on a contest, where one lucky winner will win four tickets to this weekend’s Penticton Spring Market plus a vendor prize package. There is no cost to enter, which can be done so here.

