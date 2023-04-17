Rider Express adds to its expanding system with Kelowna-Salmon Arm route

Photo: Contributed

A new bus service is coming to Kelowna next week, and the company has big plans to become the nation’s leading ground carrier.

Rider Express, which started in Saskatchewan in 2017 and now operates in five provinces, will start offering service between Kelowna and Salmon Arm on Sunday, April 23. The route will operate four times a week—Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday—and make stops in Vernon, Armstrong and Enderby along the way.

In addition to moving people around the valley, the route will connect riders to the company’s interprovincial routes as well.

Rider Express currently operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, and it has big plans for the future. It wants to fill the void left by Greyhound, which ceased operations in Canada several years ago, and also become a North American staple.

“We strongly believe that ground transportation cannot be ignored,” Rider Express general manager Omer Kanca says. “We cannot solely rely on air or railways. There has to be bus transportation for so many reasons, from health services to many other things. We cannot have everyone rely on private transportation, which is not a plausible.

“Expecting everyone to have a car or to have their own private transportation is not economical and is not environmentally friendly.”

Rider Express will have three stops in the Central Okanagan: Kelowna International Airport, Orchard Park Shopping Centre and in front of Scotiabank in West Kelowna, which is located at 2475 Dobbin Rd.

Rider Express aspires to service Penticton and the rest of the South Okanagan, and it plans to add Highway 3 to its route list as well.

“Western Canada, at the moment, is covered to a great extent, but we won't be stopping there,” Kanca says. “We have plans to go into those less used routes, like South Okanagan and northern B.C.

“We won’t be stopping where we have the most profit profitable routes. We have the aspirations to provide the service pretty much everywhere. That’s actually one of the biggest differences of who we are. We are not like others that stick to where they can make the most profits. Our approach is to serve those routes, but also to support our less profitable routes as well.”

Another way in which Rider Express plans to fill the gap is through its freight services. You can put your package on the bus and get it to its destination in a timely fashion and at an affordable price.

“For this to work better, we have to have more cities and towns added to our network,” Kanca says. “That will be another benefit of having a huge network.”

Rider Express has invested heavily in new buses, which are clean, comfortable and smooth on the highway. It offers free Wi-Fi on its routes that has earned rave reviews from riders.

Rider Express tickets can be purchased here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.