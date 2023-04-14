AHDS making homeownership dream a reality with New Home Raffle

Contributed

The secret is out.

Attainable Housing Development Society’s New Home Raffle is on now.

A rare find in today’s market. A lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Mountain and woodland views. Unmatched relaxed and friendly lifestyle. Close proximity to urban centres yet situated in a rural setting.

Just imagine kicking back under a gorgeous August sun after moving into your new home—that you won—in beautiful Shuswap Lake Estates at Blind Bay, B.C.

Located between Salmon Arm and Kamloops, nestled in the breathtaking beauty of the Blind Bay community, lies a hidden gem, where the serenity of the shimmering Shuswap Lake and the lush greenery of the surrounding mountain ranges blend seamlessly into a picturesque backdrop.

Escape the city to this serene paradise where natural beauty, panoramic views, and peaceful surroundings welcome you at every turn. Imagine waking up each day in a brand new, beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath home nestled in the heart of Blind Bay’s Shuswap Like Estates. You are a short distance to the championship Shuswap Lake Golf Course, the marina and the many nearby provincial parks.

This newly built, modern home is tailored to fit your needs and wants, offering a lifestyle in a scenic and serene location. As a grade-entry home, there is space for additional bedrooms, den or rec room, office, or whatever will suit your family’s needs.

Blind Bay is centrally located in the beautiful Columbia Shuswap region. South Shuswap Lake is approximately five minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway between Sorrento and Salmon Arm. It is less than an hour away from Kamloops, Vernon, Sicamous and Revelstoke. The scenic drive from Vancouver and the Lower Mainland is a short three and a half hour day trip, and it is only six hours to Banff, Jasper and Calgary.

Blind Bay is amongst numerous wineries and is the gateway to the Interior wine country, and don’t forget Sun Peaks, the B.C. Interior’s largest destination ski resort that offers award-winning skiing, snowboarding and so much more.

This idyllic setting offers endless possibilities for exploration and fun.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own your dream home. Make this home and lifestyle yours. Above all, your support goes to providing attainable housing.

Enter today for a chance to win this brand new home, which is valued at $756,000.

For more information on AHDS’s New Home Raffle and upcoming projects, contact the society’s office at 250-314-6783.

AHDS is a non-profit organization whose focus is on the missing middle housing essential to neighbourhoods, community economic development and sustainability. AHDS assists with resources, funding delivery and development of housing.

Its current projects include the Sorrento Seniors Manor expansion and Salmon Arm Residences. AHDS is responding to a demand for seniors housing that is safe, energy efficient and cost-effective for the members of the Sorrento community and seniors who are in need of affordable housing to live and grow in a healthy, supportive environment.

Salmon Arm Residences for seniors is currently underway. AHDS is working hard to “fill the gap” assisting communities to become age-friendly, developing attractive and attainable accommodations for mature residents. Whether a community attracts new older residents or retains and supports those already in the community, the age diverse population urgently needs attainable and accessible housing in a variety of forms.

Most importantly AHDS’s goal is to restore accessibility, providing people from all walks of life an opportunity for attainable housing, now and for future generations to come, so they too will be able to acquire accessible housing. AHDS provides hope for individuals and families to enter the housing market despite uncertain economic conditions.

More information about AHDS can be found on its website.

