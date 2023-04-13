Morningview on Middleton a new community in Coldstream that offers it all

Photo: Contributed

Just imagine enjoying your coffee on the deck, the morning sunlight bathing you in warmth and the birds chirping away while you enjoy the views of the Coldstream Valley below and the mountains off in the distance.

It is now a reality, thanks to Morningview on Middleton.

The new, view-oriented community in the District of Coldstream is located on the east side of Middleton Mountain. Since the sun rises in the east, Morningview is the perfect name for the neighbourhood.

“The views of the Coldstream Valley and the other mountains in the distance are really peaceful and beautiful, particularly in the morning because it gets the east sun rising throughout the valley,” Avillia Developments sales and marketing manager Jill Curtis says. “So it makes it a great way to start your day.”

Once built out, Morningview will consist of approximately 150 single-family and duplex-style homes on terraced lots, and it will come to life in four stages. All homes feature front-attached garages that fit at least two cars and have outdoor living space.

Morningview backs on to Middleton Mountain Park and Farnsworth Nature Preserve. Morningview is intended to feature trailheads that will facilitate access to the mountain’s stunning trail system.

Not only is there plenty to do in the neighbourhood, but Okanagan Valley attractions are nearby as well. It is just a seven-minute drive to Kalamalka Lake and its amazing beach, while golf courses, SilverStar Mountain Resort, wineries, and biking, hiking and walking trails are all in the vicinity as well.

It is the perfect spot for those wanting to live the Okanagan lifestyle but not deal with the relative hustle and bustle of Kelowna. Also, Vernon and all of its urban amenities are right next door.

Avillia Developments, the creator and land developer of the community, is a small, family-run company that is excited to bring Morningview to life.

“Avillia is proud to create communities we would be happy to live, relax and play in," Curtis says. "We are excited to see the community taking shape with its first showhomes underway."

Avillia is working with four reputable homebuilders to craft the homes in Morningview, giving the neighbourhood a perfect variety of floor plans and finishes, and architectural continuity. Carriage Signature Homes, Everton Ridge Homes, Gibson Contracting and Kimberley Homes all offer their own floor plans, finishes and features. The exterior style options that line the streets of Morningview are a stylish mix of Okanagan modern and farmhouse modern designs.

Morningview on Middleton is a complete community, meaning it offers spacious backyards to entertain family and friends, sidewalks so kids can walk to their friend’s house, a community playground and park space, and trailheads—all without strata or condo fees.

Morningview on Middleton is a great new community for couples and families of all sizes that are looking for a new, healthy home in the Okanagan to put down roots or for those who live in the area and are looking to “rightsize” from an acreage but still have enough space to welcome family and entertain. There is also no strata or homeowners’ association, and select single-family lots offer the option of legal secondary suites, which is new to Coldstream.

“We really wanted to create a space that was a complete community and is close to everything that makes the Okanagan desirable,” Curtis says. “People choose to live in the region so they can live the amazing Okanagan lifestyle, but we also spend a lot of time in our home, in our yards and in our communities, so we focused on making those spaces great, too.”

Morningview on Middleton is inviting everyone to visit the neighbourhood next month. It will be hosting a community showcase event on Saturday, May 6, between noon and 5 p.m. There will be free food, beverages, family friendly activities and giveaways. There will also be a draw for a $500 downtown Vernon gift card, and if you register for the event and show up, you will get an additional five entries for the draw.

“We want we want to give folks an opportunity to come out to the community, check out the showhome progress, meet with the home builders and get a feel for what it’s like to be there,” Curtis says.

“It does feel special when you’re up there, and it is easy to envision life on Middleton. You can get information about the event on the website.

You can register for community updates about Morningview on Middleton here.

