Stable interest rates means Mara at Pandosy Village a great, affordable opportunity

Photo: Contributed

There are few places in Kelowna where you can buy new for just more than $300,000.

Thanks to Mara at Pandosy Village, you can now do just that in a remarkably desirable part of the city.

The new development, which is located on the northeast corner of KLO Road and Richter Street, will feature 99 studio homes. The vision of Vansoho Development, Mara at offers a fantastic portal into the Kelowna real estate market in the heart of Pandosy Village. That means it is close to the beach, Okanagan College and every kind of shop or service required to live your life.

“It’s a very friendly spot for sure,” Ikigai Marketing’s ShangNing Zhu says.

Mara is a mix of affordability and fine design, as each home will feature a full-size fridge, washer and dryer, and the finishings in the bathroom and kitchen area will be made of tile and black matte composite materials that will provide a modern look. Prices start at $304,900.

Photo: Contributed

Nearly 60% of the homes have already been sold, and just a 5% down payment is required to become a Mara homeowner. The interest rate hikes are over, so now is a perfect time to make the move. In addition, the estimated closing date is the end of 2023.

Parking will be provided for some homeowners, but Mara’s walkability score makes it ideal for those who don’t have or want a vehicle. Mission Park Shopping Centre is kitty corner from Mara, and it features more than 50 stores and services. Pandosy Village is just a block away, and it offers everything you would need as well, including restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and other services.

The City of Kelowna is getting to set to open Pandosy Waterfront Park on Okanagan Lake, which is a two-minute walk down KLO Road from Mara. Okanagan College is just a two-minute walk the other way down KLO Road, making Mara a great place for students. While some lower priced suites do not have parking in the building, affordable parking options are available nearby.

“This is great for investment or parents wanting to find something for their kids,” Vansoho project manager Ivan Sun says.

Mara, which is well under construction, will be a smart building in that it will feature the 1Valet system. That offers enhanced building security, facial entry, guest video calling, touchless access with your phone and easy amenity booking. It will also have smart lockers that will allow you to have packages delivered to the building securely if you are not at home.

Mara's amenities package boasts optional electric vehicle and bike charging stations, along with a stunning rooftop patio. This allows you to fully enjoy the exceptional neighborhood right outside your doorstep.

More information about Mara at Pandosy Village can be found here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.