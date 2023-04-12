Spiritleaf Kelowna features esteemed team, led by 'potcaster' Gary Johnston

Photo: Contributed Gary Johnston, left, and Tarek Shbib

Spiritleaf Kelowna has an ace in the hole.

His name is Gary Johnston.

If you have thought about giving cannabis a try, or even if you are a longtime lover of the plant, you will surely learn a thing or two when you visit Spiritleaf Kelowna and spend even a few minutes with Johnston.

He is not only the general manager of the store, but he is also the host of The Cannabis Potcast, a bi-weekly podcast that examines every angle of the legal Canadian cannabis world.

“I don't try to recreate the wheel,” says Johnston, who has an outstanding radio voice and spent a quarter century in broadcasting. “I share my passion about cannabis in every episode of The Cannabis Potcast, exploring Canadians cannabis culture one toke at a time through personal stories, conversations with fellow cannabis enthusiasts, and current news about the ever changing landscape.

“It’s a podcast where you learn a little, laugh a little, and who knows? You may even get a buzz.”

Photo: Contributed

Customers will often come into the store, start having a discussion with Johnston and then realize they are talking to the host of The Cannabis Potcast. Johnston started the podcast a month after cannabis was legalized in Canada in October 2018, and he has been with Spiritleaf Kelowna since it became the city’s third cannabis store to open in May 2020.

Johnston has been passionate about cannabis since he was a teenager. He was 17 years old in 1972 when the Le Dain Commission went across Canada and ultimately determined the plant should be legalized. He has been a proponent ever since.

Spiritleaf Kelowna owner Tarek Shbib says having Johnston in the general manager role adds so much to the store and to those who shop there. Not only does Johnston discuss the world of legal cannabis, but he tries one product on every show and gives his immediate thoughts.

“It’s made a huge impact in terms of knowledge, in terms of approachability to the store,” Shbib says. “Gary and the team are seen as experts. Whether you are new to cannabis or have been using for decades, we offer the best environment to learn about what products will work best for your needs.”

Shbib and Johnston are passionate about removing the stigma of cannabis, pointing out Spiritleaf Kelowna employees all buck the stereotype of pot shop workers.

“We’re all high performers,” Shbib says. “We have staff who get straight As. They’re honour roll students when they get their degrees. We’ve got staff who are highly into fitness and understand the role cannabis and CBD can have on athletic training and recovery. There's just a great variety of staff here who all utilize the product in a way that enhances their lives and makes them better people, really.

“And I think that’s kind of what Gary is doing his podcast about, showing that cannabis isn't just a fun thing drug that you might do occasionally, but it can be used responsibly and ethically and be something that’s good for people and society in general.”

In addition to an expert team, Spiritleaf Kelowna curates an inventory selection at the store that reflects the desires of the customer base. Fresh and local is the goal.

“I would say a big benefit if you were going to shop with us is that we try to maintain a good rotation of product so that customers can be sure that they’re getting fresh bud and not something that has been sitting on the shelf for six months,” Shbib says.

“Our focus is to be the most trusted and knowledgeable source of cannabis in the Okanagan. The community can be sure that when you walk into Spiritleaf Kelowna you're speaking with a team with expertise on the cannabis topics that you care about.”

Spiritleaf Kelowna will be celebrating 4/20 this year with big sales, giveaways and in-store promotions. Visit Spiritleaf Kelowna for more information and to view its online menu.

The store is conveniently located at 1455 Harvey Ave. next to Domino’s Pizza. Visit any day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.