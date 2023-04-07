Total Restoration lays out what to do if fire, water or other damage affects home or business

Photo: Castanet

If flood, fire or any other kind of disaster strikes your home or business, you are going to have a lot of questions.

What should I do?

Whom do I call first, a restoration company or my insurance company?

Total Restoration can help walk you through this process.

First and foremost: safety. The safety of everyone in the household or business is of the utmost importance.

In the event of a fire, immediately evacuate everyone from the premises to a safe location and then call 911. In the event of a flood or water damage, if able and it’s safe to do so, stop the water at its source. Know the location of your main water line shut off valve. Evacuate people and pets from the flooded area.

Ok, now what?

Breathe. Assess the damage. Don’t touch anything or clean up the scene. Disturbing the scene can cause issues with the insurance company, resulting in delays or even denial of coverage. If safe to do so, photograph the areas of damage.

Whom should I call first?

For a fire, call 911. Then, once the fire has been extinguished, you may need the property secured to protect the scene for fire investigators and from looters or squatters. Broken windows and doors should be boarded over by a professional contractor that knows how to carry out the work without causing additional damage.

A reputable restoration company like Total Restoration Services Inc. will have trained board-up staff that will respond to secure your property 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Place a call to your insurance company to report the fire and advise what restoration company secured the premises. It is your right to have a choice in which restoration professional restores your property.

For a flood or water damage, you may think your first call should be to your insurance company. However, it is recommended you call a restoration company first. Here is why:

• It is your duty to mitigate the damages by taking reasonable protective measures to prevent further harm or loss. Days may pass before an adjuster can arrive on site. Insurance companies rely on restoration companies’ expertise and fast response times to mitigate further damage. Provided a reputable restoration contractor has been called, your insurance company will appreciate the mitigation process is underway.

• You will have the chance to seek out a restoration company on your own terms. By law, it is your right to choose the restoration company you want to work with in your home or on your property. Insurance companies may want to send out their preferred contractor that primarily works for the insurance company and don’t always have your best interest at heart.

• Deductibles can be high and insurance premiums expensive; calling a reputable restoration professional before your insurance will give you insight on whether an insurance claim should be initiated or avoided. The restoration professional will assess the damages, identify the cause of loss and quantify the costs to dry, restore or repair. If the damages warrant a claim, the restoration professional will have prepared a report complete with photos, cause of loss and description of damages to provide to your insurance company, thus speeding up the claim coverage determination, and restoration and repair process.

• Your insurance company may tell you it will warranty the materials and workmanship of its “preferred vendor.” In many cases this warranty is only valid for as long as you continue to insure with them and payments are up to date. Total Restoration boasts a lifetime warranty regardless of who you insure with. The company’s word is its bond, and its reputation depends on it.

Why should Total Restoration be your first call?

Total Restoration is a Kelowna-based, independent and certified restoration contractor that serves the entire Okanagan. Incorporated in 2002, the offices in Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Penticton and Big White have been responding to emergency floods, sewer backups, fires and other property disasters 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It is locally owned, and its team is long-tenured, highly trained and consistently educated with updated industry knowledge. It works with all insurance companies, but its priority is you. Total Restoration chooses “preferred contracts” with insurance companies that share its values when it comes to customer service, community responsibility and sustainability.

Total Restoration is also a proud sponsor of the Kelowna Rockets, West Kelowna Warriors, Rutland Chiefs, Big White Racers, Kelowna Falcons, Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks. It also supports and champions many local community, charity and fundraising events.

More information about Total Restoration can be found here.

