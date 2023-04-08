Mission Hill releases stunning Rosés just in time for spring sipping

Photo: Contributed

Longer days and new growth in the vineyard are telltale signs spring is here, and sipping Mission Hill Family Estate Winery's latest vintage of Rosé is the way to welcome it.

With spring finally here, what better way to celebrate the season of renewal and growth than with a refreshing glass of Mission Hill 's 2022 vintage Reserve Rosé.

The Reserve Rosé is a true testament to the passion and character the talented winemakers at Mission Hill put into every bottle of wine they produce.

A blend of three distinct varieties sourced from meticulously farmed vineyard blocks in Osoyoos and Oliver, the result is a crisp, vibrant, and uniquely Okanagan Valley rosé that is sure to impress even the most discerning palate.

Pinot Noir, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc fruit are blended to perfection, reflective of the unique terroir sourced from the winery's Southern Estate vineyards.

“The refreshing acidity of the Reserve Rosé will nicely balance soft cheeses or a butter board. For an appetizer that wows, pair our Sparkling with a chilled seafood tower,” says Corrie Krehbiel, head winemaker at Mission Hill.

The Reserve Rosé is crisp and refreshing, capturing the essence of spring in every sip.

The winery invites you to visit its iconic hill-top location in West Kelowna, its vineyards and tasting room to sample wines it is sure you will love.

The knowledgeable and friendly staff will be on hand to happily guide you through Mission Hill’s selection and answer any questions you may have about the winemaking process.

So, whether you're enjoying a lazy afternoon in the sun or hosting a spring soirée, Mission’s Hill’s Rosés are sure to impress.

The winery is located at 1730 Mission Hill Road in West Kelowna and open are daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to welcome spring in style with a glass of Mission Hill's Rosé.

