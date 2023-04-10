Your refundable bottles and cans will help Habitat For Humanity

Photo: Contributed

You can help Habitat For Humanity Okanagan hit the $200,000 fundraising mark by donating your refundable containers at their next bottle drive on April 15.

If you are wondering what to do with all your empties from this past Easter holiday, wonder no more. Habitat Okanagan is holding bottle drives throughout the year to raise the money to complete another four homes for families right here in the Okanagan.

Habitat will happily accept donations of all your refundable containers, from milk cartons to wine, beer and spirits bottles as well as all aluminum cider, soda and beer cans. All those containers can be dropped off at either Habitat ReStore in Kelowna or West Kelowna.

Think you can’t make a difference? In two years, your refundable containers have helped raise an amazing $165,000-plus to support Habitat’s mission. And the fundraising was done at a time when many other efforts of Habitat Okanagan were limited by COVID-19 and many months of public restrictions.

In spite of that, and because of all the bottle drives held to date, Habitat celebrated with eight more local families and see the joy of an affordable place they could finally call home.

Danielle Smith, director of resource development for Habitat Okanagan expressed it best saying, "What better way to celebrate those efforts, and all of our bottle drive donors, knowing that every dollar raised through their donations has brightened the lives of 18 children and their families."

This year, Habitat For Humanity Okanagan set a lofty goal to raise another $35,000 through its bottle drive efforts with the very real hope and possibility it will hit the elusive $200,000 mark.

With the help of its dedicated volunteers, Habitat will accept refundable containers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15 at its West Kelowna ReStore location at 1793 Ross Road and at the Kelowna ReStore location at 2092 Enterprise Way.

“Simply drive up, pop your trunk and Habitat volunteers will be happy to grab your cans, bottles and all your refundable containers,” says Smith.

"Habitat for Humanity Okanagan depends on community involvement to make our mission possible. And we are thrilled when the community helps out in such a big way. We are very grateful for all of the support from our community and from everyone involved in our bottle drive efforts.”

If you can’t make it to the local ReStores on April 15, you can always donate your refundable containers to Habitat Okanagan through your local Return It depot. Just give them the organization’s phone number 778-755-4346 or enter the number at the designated express Return It kiosk and you can print off the donation labels. Simply place the labels on your bags of containers and place them in the designated donation bin right at the depot.

Bottle drives have provided Habitat for Humanity Okanagan a quick and simple way for us to help families in need of affordable housing.

