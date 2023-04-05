Plenty of delightful spring tasting experiences at CedarCreek Estate Winery

Photo: Contributed

As a season of new growth, renewed possibilities, and fresh hopes is upon us, CedarCreek Estate Winery has blissful spring experiences to complement. Sip on organically certified wine, while wine ambassadors guide you through tasting experiences, sharing CedarCreek’s stories of site and soil.

Silt & Stone

$27 per person | 30 minutes

This seated experience explores unrivalled terroir types from north to south in the Okanagan, with every site containing a rare patchwork of soil unique to each subregion within the Okanagan Valley. Focused on a selection of five wines from CedarCreek’s Platinum collection, this tasting is expertly led by wine ambassadors who share the stories of CedarCreek.

Complimentary for club members plus three guests.

North to South Tour

$60 per person | 60 minutes

Dive deeper into our land with a true study of the winery’s Home Block site through a vineyard tour, allowing the wine ambassadors to guide you through CedarCreek’s northern approach to winemaking through a selection of award-winning wines from the Platinum collection and a seasonally crafted plate by chef Neil Taylor. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Complimentary for club members plus three guests.

Sunset Hour

$30 per person | 45 minutes

Savor the sunset at CedarCreek every Thursday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. Indulge in a selection of wines paired with an artisanal tapas plate made in-house by Taylor.

