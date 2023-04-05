KGH Foundation aims to raise $40 million to support regional health care

Photo: Contributed KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young, announces $40 million campaign.

From the age of nine, Alex van Duyvendyk has been a patient. In and out of hospital more times than she can count, she experienced first-hand why health care matters. It left an indelible mark.

“I decided that one day, I would be the doctor instead of the patient,” says van Duyvendyk. “Years later, here I am as both.”

Today, she is known professionally as Dr. van Duyvendyk, a family physician who is currently completing specialty training in emergency medicine. Over the past two years alone, van Duyvendyk has practised rural emergency medicine, family and hospitalist medicine and most recently spearheaded a GP mental health clinic pilot project with Interior Health.

While advancing her career in medicine, van Duyvendyk’s patient journey has also continued. From colon resection surgery to severe inflammatory arthritis, acute heart failure requiring open heart surgery, a total knee replacement, and a second open heart surgery for coronary artery bypass, Alex, the patient has faced serious health issues requiring medical treatment as recently as just last year.

“I can’t separate Alex the patient from Alex the doctor, she says. “I’m constantly viewing health care through both lenses which is why I feel so connected to patients. This is also why I can very holistically say that health care has to change.”

Health care has to change

It is the same message the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation is leading with as it launches its most ambitious fundraising campaign in the organization’s 40-year history.

“We are grappling with the same complicated issues in health care that communities across Canada are facing,” says Allison (Allie) Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “What matters most though is the health care that’s being delivered here, where we live. This campaign comes at a time when people want to take action. So, we are providing a conduit for them to do just that.”

This week, the KGH Foundation announced a commitment to raise $40 million to address some of the region’s most pressing health care needs, including the demand to address the system of care itself.

Photo: Contributed Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk, family physician and KGH Foundation campaign cabinet member.

Closer to home than you think

“For two years we have been listening, engaging doctors, clinicians, administrators, patients from across the region, program providers, industry, and people like Alex, who have valuable insight on the challenges we face, the priorities that matter most to the people who live here and most importantly, the steps we can take to meaningfully impact care right here at home,” says Young.

With over 700 beds, Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) is the southern interior region’s largest referral hospital. In the past several decades alone, infrastructure funding and over $100 million in philanthropic investment have propelled KGH to become one of the most advanced, tertiary teaching hospitals in Canada.

Dr. Devin Harris is Interior Health’s executive medical director of quality and patient safety, an emergency physician at KGH and co-leads the KGH Foundation’s campaign cabinet, which includes a number of leading physicians and clinicians whose role is to help inform the campaign’s funding priorities.

“The pandemic illuminated the need to address care models that no longer serve patients, families, caregivers, or clinicians,” says Harris. “Here in the interior of B.C., we must also consider the unique challenges of serving a vast geographic region, comprised of rural and remote communities, across hundreds of kilometres, subject to seasonal weather and, increasingly, extreme weather events such as forest fires and floods.”

Established in 1978 to bridge the gap between the provincial standard and the delivery of world-class care at KGH, in the last decade the foundation has focused on reducing or eliminating the need for interior patients to travel to Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Victoria or Calgary for advanced or specialized medical services. Increasingly, recognizing the role that prevention and early intervention can play in reducing the need for acute care, the Foundation’s mandate has evolved to include collaboration and significant funding commitments to support our health care services, providers and facilities outside the hospital in the community.

Taking action. People. Place. Innovation

The campaign is significantly different from the Foundation’s recent fundraising efforts. Rather than focus solely on the acquisition of equipment or expansion of services in one single area of care, the $40 million includes a novel commitment to innovation funding, and is allocated across eight areas of priority.

Photo: Contributed

Dr. van Duyvendyk, who is also a member of the campaign cabinet, believes in the approach being taken.

“Collaboration and innovation are key if we are going to provide full spectrum health care to the people of the Okanagan in the capacity they require while meeting them where they are at,” she says. “Whether they require heart surgery, counseling for mental health, acute stroke care, or a combination of issues, this campaign promises the advancement of care at KGH and in our community, not only to address the deficits but to rebuild the system from the ground up.”

“This campaign is the brave step forward needed to build innovative, inclusive, accessible, sustainable and accountable health care that we all—patients, doctors, clinicians, our community—desire, right here, where we live.”

To learn more about the campaign and to donate, visit kghfoundation.com.

Since 1978, the KGH Foundation has worked with a generous community to raise funds to support world-class health care close to home for a rapidly expanding and diverse population in the B.C. Interior. Today, the KGH Foundation is the lead fundraising organization for Kelowna General Hospital and its associated facilities, JoeAnna’s House and Central Okanagan Hospice House.