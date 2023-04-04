OKGN Market adds permanent grocery stores to offer more great local products

Photo: Contributed

You can get the best of both worlds at OKGN Market.

During the local growing season in the Okanagan, you will find locally grown produce and fruit that come from the Brar family’s own orchards. During the off-season, the Brars continuously bring in produce and vegetables to stock their shelves similar to a supermarket. You can also find other grocery products such as local dairy, meats, in-store baked goods and locally produced goods.

OKGN Market has two operating locations and a third on the way. The first is located on Highway 97 by Woody’s Pub in Lake Country, and the second is on Spall Road in Kelowna next to T-Bones and Cobbs Bread. Coming soon is its third location, in the Shops of One Water across from Prospera Place on Sunset Drive, that will be opening in downtown Kelowna in early summer 2023. There are additional plans for a permanent, farm-to-table market in Lake Country near the new fire hall on Okanagan Centre Road East.

The Brar family is behind the creation of OKGN Market, and they know their fruits and produce. The family has been farming for several decades in Canada, and most recently from Osoyoos to Oyama. Until last year, the Brar family had been selling its fruit and vegetables to BC Tree Fruits and through OKGN Market’s various fruit markets throughout the Okanagan during the summer.

Now they have opted for year-round grocery stores that look and feel like farmers markets and will promote local growers and producers year-round, when they have few outlets during the off-season months because farmers markets are closed. Their markets provide various fruits and vegetables at affordable prices to customers, who, like a farmers market, also get to support other local small businesses. OKGN Market customers can get all of their shopping needs done while supporting their community.

“We’re a local family. We have been here for generations, born and raised in the Okanagan,” says Akash Brar, who co-owns OKGN Market with his wife, Raymin Brar. “We have local stores with the vision to bring the fresh fruit and produce from not just our orchards but others as well to common locations at amazing prices with excellent quality.

“We produce locally ourselves and support local vendors and local businesses within our communities. Our goal is to bring local products every chance we get. We bring in bread from amazing local bakeries, meats from local butchers … even our imported goods are from local families that import them for us.

“Our aim is not only to support our local family business, but to provide a year-round farmers market, supporting many local businesses and vendors with a variety of goods and to constantly find more products and vendors to add to our shelves.”

OKGN Market is a grocery store that has everything you need, from your essentials to your gluten-free alternatives. The Brars are excited for summer 2023 to showcase their own home-grown fruits and produce, including fresh apples, cherries, peaches, prunes, plums and more fruits along with a healthy helping of tomatoes, onions, peppers and even corn. Beyond their own selection of home-grown fruits and produce, they make their own apple juice and slushies for those hot summer days. They have customers already excited and calling asking for their favourite items to be brought in, great products from local farmers such as some of the most amazing asparagus, blueberries and eggs you can find. Plenty of current customers aim to know their growers and their growing practices; OKGN Market’s owners intend to provide a great outlet for local farmers and producers in accessible, year-round locations for their customers.

“And we’re aiming for the healthy factor,” Akash Brar says. “Most of our stores focus on organic, gluten-free, some vegan and dairy-free products as well.”

Brar has been scouring the province in his quest to stock OKGN Market shelves with locally sourced items, like Dew Fresh Honey in Osoyoos, Swiss chocolate from Lake Country, Wildflower Honey in Armstrong, Pioneer Gourmet Coffee in Kelowna, Oso Negro Coffee in Revelstoke and Parallel 49 Coffee Roasters in Vancouver, White Drop Cheese in Lumby, Jerseyland Organics in Grand Forks, Grass Root Dairies in Salmon Arm, D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous, Blackwell Dairy in Kamloops, Foothills Creamery in West Kelowna, Pizzamor’eH in West Kelowna, Wrap It Up Tortilla in Penticton, kombucha and kefir from MotherLove in Kelowna and so many more local options.

OKGN Market also offers prepared frozen soups and dishes from Little Hobo, whose downtown restaurant is closed for renovations, as well as Indian baked goods like samosas, pakoras and a hot deli with delicious, ready-to-go meals alongside a café and bakery selections.

“We do try to buy as much as we can from local sources in every way possible,” Brar says. “We just want to be here for the community and all of our local producers and found this to be a great way to support all the locals.”

More information about OKGN Market, including its weekly deals, can be found on its website, or on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.