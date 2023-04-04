Mixed use development in Osoyoos offers prime residential, commercial spot

There are many reasons to buy or lease at Airway Flats, a unique, new, mixed-use development in Osoyoos.

Airway Flats fits the bill in every way. It is a commercial and residential building that features both shop space and condominium living. It is located at Osoyoos Airport—literally right next to the runway—and overlooks vineyards and the wide expanses of the Okanagan valley.

"Elevate your expectations," co-owner Liam Brennan says. "This is South Okanagan living and business at its best. It is unique, and it is built with style."

If you are looking to get away from the city and run a business in a quieter part of the world, Airway Flats is the way to go.

If you have a helicopter or an airplane, Airway Flats is the perfect place to reside once you land.

If you have plenty of toys, Airway Flats is a great place to set up your race car and motorcycle support business for Area 27, which is a 20-minute drive away.

If you need a place to live and you have some buddies who will share a shop with you, Airway Flats would make a fantastic home base.

If you have a business that can be based anywhere and you need luxury housing for your employees, Airway Flats can deliver.

Hang a business licence and write off the costs.

Airway Flats is a great place to bring your brewery, distillery or wine making ideas, too.

Each unit features a massive commercial workshop or garage that features between 1,600 and 1,900 square feet of space, which you use to work on your small business. If you are interested in the space more for play, you can park your track car or even a small RV.

Up above are the condominiums, which consist of between 800 and 1,000 square feet of living space and also boast a large patio from which to enjoy the breathtaking views of the valley and lake. It features nice finishes, has plenty of parking and is not far from town, Osoyoos Lake and endless wineries.

Airway Flats has seven units in all, construction is 100% complete, and some have already been sold. You can lease a unit, which consists of the apartment above and shop below, for $4,200 plus triple net. If you are looking purchase, units start at $970,000.

Airway Flats has seven units in all, construction is 100% complete, and some have already been sold. You can lease a unit, which consists of the apartment above and shop below, for $4,200 plus triple net. If you are looking purchase, units start at $970,000.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.