BC Wine Passport the ultimate way to explore Okanagan wine country this season

If there’s one image that might come to mind when thinking about spring and summer in the Okanagan, it’s visiting wineries up and down the valley and sipping wine on a winery patio, overlooking a gorgeous view.

Kayla Bordignon, founder of uncorkBC, wanted to make this classic Okanagan experience even more accessible to wine lovers and newcomers alike. That’s how she came up with the idea for the BC Wine Passport.

“I created the BC Wine Passport as a way to connect wine lovers to incredible, exclusive experiences in B.C. wine country and encourage more people to visit and buy wine at local tasting rooms across the province,” Bordignon says. “I wanted to create a program that was approachable, easy and fun to use, offering guests with the ultimate perk, a collection of complimentary tasting experiences.”

The BC Wine Passport is the only program of its kind in B.C. that offers complimentary tasting experiences at over 100 wineries across the province.

For just $85, BC Wine Passport holders receive over $1,700 in tasting value at 103 stops.

“Tasting fees are increasing and many wineries are shifting towards non-redeemable experiences (not waived with bottle purchase),” Bordignon says. “I wanted to not only provide guests with an easy-to-use guide to visit top stops across B.C., but also save on tasting fees so they have more money to spend in the tasting room to purchase wine and build their cellar at home.”

Not only are the savings impressive, but the passport can help take the guesswork out of planning your wine tour. With over 300 wineries in B.C., choosing where to visit can be overwhelming—which is why the BC Wine Passport also acts as a helpful guide with facts and features about each winery. The booklet provides information about each stop and key details such as whether they’re family friendly, dog friendly, or have a restaurant, accommodations or picnic areas.

“A great winery experience is one that is well rounded with a little bit of everything. Quality wine, passionate staff that share stories about the wine-making process, the terroir and what makes each wine special, paired with a beautiful scenic view of vineyards or a lake,” Bordignon says. “Bonus if there's a food offering like a cheese board to nibble on alongside the tasting or a winery restaurant to enjoy a meal following the tasting experience.”

Bordignon has visited almost every winery in the province and has put together a list of her top eight Okanagan winery restaurant patios with a view to help kickstart your wine touring season.

1. BLOCK ONE at 50th Parallel Estate Winery | Lake Country

BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country features stunning architecture, beautiful views and delicious food cooked in a wood-fire forno. It’s also a BC Wine Passport stop offering a complimentary wine tasting for two.

2. Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery | Kelowna

Home Block Restaurant at CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna offers locally-sourced, home-style dishes and amazing wine in a stunning location. CedarCreek was voted 2022 Winery of the Year in the WineAlign National Wine Awards.

3. The Modest Butcher at Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery | West Kelowna

The Modest Butcher at Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery in West Kelowna is the place to go if you’re looking for an amazing food and wine experience in a casual atmosphere. Plus, enjoy a complimentary wine tasting for two with your BC Wine Passport.

4. 19 Bistro @ Fitz Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards | Peachland

19 Bistro @ Fitz is the restaurant at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards in Peachland with wine, food, and a view that can’t be beat. Meals are made with ingredients sourced close to home and paired with excellent wine or cocktails. Enjoy a complimentary wine tasting here with your BC Wine Passport.

5. The Kitchen at Dirty Laundry Vineyard | Summerland

If you’re passing through Summerland, be sure to make a pitstop at The Kitchen at Dirty Laundry Vineyard. With a large outdoor patio, great pizza, a smoker and beer on tap, there’s something for everyone here. Don’t forget to enjoy a complimentary wine tasting for two with your BC Wine Passport.

6. The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery | Penticton

The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery is a must-visit along the Naramata Bench with views of the Okanagan Lake, exceptional wine and thoughtful dishes.

7. Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards | Oliver

Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek offers panoramic views and a delicious menu by award-winning chef Manuel Ferreira. They describe it as “where rustic meets elegance in delicious harmony”. BC Wine Passport holders can enjoy a complimentary varietal tasting for two.

8. The Patio Restaurant at Nk’Mip Cellars | Osoyoos

The Patio Restaurant at Nk’Mip Cellars has an unbeatable view, farm-to-table dishes and incredible wine. Nk’Mip Cellars is the first Indigenous-owned winery in North America and BC Wine Passport holders can get a complimentary wine tasting for two.

Whether you’re a wine tasting expert or you’re just getting curious, the BC Wine Passport is an excellent way to explore what B.C. wine country has to offer. They also make an excellent keepsake or gift for the wine lover in your life.

“One of the things I love most about wine tasting is that it is inclusive (must be 19-plus to enjoy tastings), memorable, and fun,” Bordignon says. “I find visiting tasting rooms is the best way to learn about wine. Gaining inside knowledge about the winery and what makes each wine so special provides a unique opportunity to gain confidence in wine. If you find wine tasting a bit intimidating, the BC Wine Passport can help introduce you to wine as it provides a route of preferred stops that welcome guests of all levels to have a great experience.”

BC Wine Passports are valid for the entire 2023 season as per partner hours and operations. You can purchase your BC Wine Passport online or at three retail locations: E-Kruise in downtown Kelowna (also offering 15% off your e-bike rental with passport), the BC Wine Information Centre in Penticton, and Gneiss Winery in the District Wine Village (a passport stop offering a complimentary wine tasting for two) in Oliver.

