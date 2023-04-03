Attainable Housing Development Society’s New Home Raffle filling the gap

Photo: Contributed

Imagine living amidst the natural beauty of the Blind Bay community, just steps from the marina and championship golf course, and right in the heart of the Shuswap Lake country.

It is living at its finest.

Make one of life’s most difficult decisions easier. Enter for a chance to win a brand new home valued at $756,000 through Attainable Housing Development Society’s New Home Raffle.

AHDS is a non-profit housing organization filling the gap by developing and delivering exactly that. It is focusing on the missing middle housing essential to neighbourhoods, along with community economic development and sustainability. Attainable Housing assists with the resources, funding, delivery and development of housing. It is the vehicle to drive attainable housing province-wide.

The term “attainable housing” is used to describe the opportunity for households to enter and graduate to higher levels of the local housing market. Attainability is the idea that a range of housing options—type, size, tenure and costs—exists in the local market. The definition, which was developed by Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation, holds that housing is affordable or attainable when it consumes no more than 39% of a household’s gross, pre-tax income.

AHDS’s corporate mission is to identify residential real estate and related housing development opportunities in which long-term intrinsic value can be created and will contribute to the betterment of the communities it serves.

Multi-generational communities are so important for the health and wellness of society as a whole. Whether a community attracts new, older residents or retains and supports those already in the community, the age-diverse population urgently needs attainable and accessible housing in a variety of forms.

Most importantly, AHDS’s goal is to restore accessibility, providing people from all walks of life an opportunity for attainable housing, now and for future generations to come, so they too will be able to acquire accessible housing.

You can help make that happen and also get a chance to win a new home by purchasing a New Home Raffle ticket. That can be done so here.

