The Nest at Findlay offers bonuses for homebuyers looking to get into market

In a market with interest rates shifting and buyer confidence frazzled by changing market conditions, one local Kelowna developer is working to put the “home” into new home ownership. Millennial Developments, widely supported by the local community, is turning its interests to making family homeownership more accessible in what, for many, is considered an unfriendly market.

“The thing is,” Millennial Developments CEO Ryan Tamblyn says, “I’m a home-grown Kelowna guy. I was able to buy when the market was easier to enter, and I turned my own personal home into a pathway to grow my equity. It’s not that easy now, especially for first-time or millennial buyers … so I wanted to take the advantage that I had, spin it, and pay it forward to other people entering the market, so they can have the same opportunities that buying a home afforded me.”

Tamblyn is likely best known in Kelowna for his most recent sellout success at Five Crossings Smart Suites at Landmark, a 207-unit project in the Landmark-Capri district that sold all available units during a three-day sales launch period, supported by Ace Project Marketing Group.

“This was an incredible product, and the demand for it was really unlike anything I have seen before or anything that the market would have predicted for a launch in early summer 2022,” says Sylvia McNamee of Ace Project Marketing Group, which oversaw the residential sales. “I don’t generally work directly with buyers, but people were actively seeking out my contact information, looking for an entryway into owning at Five Crossings because the project represented such a fantastic value … for the location, the ease of ownership and the lifestyle offer. It was fun to be back in that excited, first-time buyer arena again, coming off the pandemic and in a changing marketplace.

“With the demand so high in Kelowna, and with continued low inventory and high prices both in sales and rentals, Millennial Developments really ignited the market with such an extraordinary product at such a great entry-level purchase price. It was fantastic for our sales team to be working with buyers to be a small part of their current, and future, success.”

With The Nest at Findlay, Tamblyn, often referred to as “The Developer for the People,” took a pivot from smart suite living to family-style homes that offer the spaciousness of a traditional house with the accessible price point of townhome living.

“With The Nest, I really wanted, as a father myself, to give something back to Kelowna families, especially young families,” Tamblyn says. “It’s a hard market to move yourself out of rentals and into homeownership, which for me made all the difference in what goals I could achieve. The Nest at Findlay is a smaller community development in Rutland, which is a great up and coming area, especially for families. I just saw this great opportunity to be able to really create something exceptional for young families or professionals maybe working from home. Something that they could leverage and build the same way I was able to. And that is the whole goal: I want to help people grab on to opportunities.”

On a twist on the proverbial “put your money where your mouth is,” Millennial Development is putting buyers’ money where it should have or “could have been,” with a limited time April incentive offer for new homebuyers. And unlike many presale offers—particularly as The Nest at Findlay will be starting to welcome new owners as early as summer 2023—these offers hold a wealth of personalized benefits to suit any buyer.

• Take a break from interest rates. In April, Millennial Developments offers a cash-on-close offer of $17,000 to help buyers. Calculated by independent firms, that $17,000 offsets three years of higher interest costs from the increases that have happened within the last 12 months, essentially allowing buyers to take advantage of last year’s pre-hike interest rates today.

• Take a break from furnishing. Millennial Developments is offering up their talented interior designer to create a custom home furnishing package worth $17,000, but with the designer consultation and expertise included, to create a truly invaluable, turn-key, move-in experience for new homebuyers or investors.

• Take a break from closing costs. Moving expenses, taxes and setting up your new home or investment property can add up, but with an additional $17,000 on your side, you’ll breeze your way into ownership.

If you would like to learn more about homes at The Nest by Findlay, starting in the upper $600,000s and offering an easy 10% down payment structure designed for new homeowners, contact thenestatfindlay.com for more information. Or visit millennialdevelpments.com to learn more about current and upcoming opportunities in Okanagan real estate.

