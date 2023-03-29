CNIB Wheels of Fortune Car Raffle and 50/50 draw giving away 1964 Mercury Comet

Photo: Contributed

Just picture it.

You’ve put the top down on your 1964 Mercury Comet Caliente convertible for an evening summer drive. The breeze feels beautiful as the warm setting sun bathes you in light. You cruise down the main drag, with everyone doing a double take when they catch a glimpse of your sweet ride.

This may seem like a dream, but you are one ticket purchase away from making it an amazing reality.

The B.C. chapter of CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind) is giving away the restored car as part of its Wheels of Fortune Car Raffle and 50/50 draw. Tickets are on sale now, meaning the Mercury Comet Caliente could be in your garage by the end of the summer.

“It is truly a one-of-a-kind vehicle," CNIB major gifts and philanthropy manager Shalon Morrison says. “I’ve actually driven it, and it is amazing. It has power and style all in one.”

The Comet is a stock convertible and features a beautiful Wimbledon white exterior, which was an original colour for this model. It boasts a six-cylinder, 170 cubic inch engine, automatic transmission, original power train and new tires that will guarantee a smooth ride every time. Original chrome bumpers and glass windows give it that old-school charm.

The interior has been fully restored by Hiltz Auto Co., which has been featured on Bad Chad Customs on Discovery Channel.

If all of that weren’t enough, a Pioneer radio and CD player has been installed, giving you the ability to play some of your favourite tunes as you enjoy that gorgeous evening summer drive.

It’s being able to put the top down that really puts it, well, over the top.

“That's the part that makes this car even more cool,” Morrison says.

There are only 2,400 tickets for sale, which means you should not wait. The deadline for purchase is Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., and the draw will be held the next day. There are 26,500 tickets available for the 50/50 draw, which will also be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

A single ticket is $25, while a six-pack of tickets can be yours for $100. The 50/50 tickets are $10 for five, $20 for 20 and $50 for 100.

Proceeds from the CNIB Wheels of Fortune Car Raffle and 50/50 draw will go towards programs that support individuals living with sight loss as well as those who are impacted by blindness. The money will help support life-changing programs such as assistive technology, recreation, peer support, career training and CNIB guide dogs in communities across B.C.

To show your support for CNIB—and to take the step needed to get behind the wheel of the Comet—purchase your CNIB Wheels of Fortune Car Raffle and 50/50 draw tickets here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.