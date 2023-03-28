Spring Market returns to Kelowna Curling Club this Saturday and Sunday

Photo: Contributed

Craft Culture is taking over Kelowna Curling Club this weekend with its annual Spring Market. The market will take place on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kelowna Curling Club is located north of downtown at 551 Recreation Ave.

There will be more than 135 vendors at this year’s market, which is an increase of 20 from last year. Visitors are invited to shop an array of handmade products, including jewelry, pottery, home decor and gourmet food.

Photo: Contributed

Admission this weekend is just $5, and kids under 12 get in for free. The first 50 people through the doors each morning will receive swag bags full of goodies from vendors, and every customer is entered for a chance to win a handmade door prize. For a full schedule of events and vendor list, visit the Craft Culture Spring Market website here.

Craft Culture is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, and there is a reason why it has lasted as long as it has. Simply put, it is the quality of the products that are available at its markets.

Photo: Contributed Lumen Gem will be a new vendor at this year's Spring Market.

Since opening, Craft Culture owner Karalyn Lockhart has worked hard to ensure it offers the highest quality vendors and craftsmanship. Each year, vendors are carefully screened to guarantee that only the best items can be found at their markets. This saves customers the time and effort of having to search for high-quality goods. After 10 years of dedication, Craft Culture is now renowned for offering top-notch merchandise all in one place.

One such vendor is Kelowna’s Mogano, which offers a wide range of custom jewelry. One of its services is permanent jewelry, where it weld two ends of a bracelet, anklet or necklace together so you never have to deal with a clasp again.

An intriguing new vendor at this weekend’s market will be Lumen Gem, a Vancouver-based small business that makes handmade lamps composed of West Coast driftwood and raw crystals illuminated by LED lights.

"Craft Culture is proud to host a diverse group of vendors season after season," Lockhart says. "Our loyal vendors are especially appreciated; they have stood by us year after year. We love welcoming some fresh faces as well to keep it a little bit fun and different.”

If you can’t make it out this weekend, Craft Culture will be holding another spring market on April 22 and 23, at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, featuring more than 100 talented vendors.

Craft Culture has teamed up with Castanet on a contest, where one lucky winner will win four tickets to this weekend’s spring market plus a vendor prize package. There is no cost to enter, which can be done here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.