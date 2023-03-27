Kelowna’s newest mountainside community opening doors to presentation centre April 1

Photo: Contributed

Visit 1350 St. Paul St. on Saturday, April 1, between 1 and 4 p.m., and learn all about Eminence, the vibrant, recreation-centric community that will soon take its place on the southern slope of Kelowna’s iconic Knox Mountain, just minutes to downtown. Enjoy delicious charcuterie, signature cocktails and a chance to win a $1,500 gift certificate to Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa.

“This event is the perfect opportunity to learn all about this brand new community,” says Curt Woodhall, senior vice-president at Epic Real Estate Solutions, the firm behind the marketing and sales of Eminence. “Event attendees will have the opportunity to view the virtual building model, explore the kitchen and bathroom displays complete with polished quartz countertops, and learn more about all the resort-style amenities.”

Photo: Contributed

Whether you’re seeking a forever home or a savvy investment in Canada’s fastest growing city, Eminence has it all—an idyllic mountainside setting with endless nature trails and panoramic views, immediate access to Kelowna’s bustling city centre and a host of amenities that encourage community connections and personal well-being.

The striking natural backdrop of Knox Mountain is the inspiration for Eminence’s upscale, modern mountain architecture and prominent streetscape, working in harmony with the prestigious, well-established neighbouring communities, Highpoint and Magic Estates.

Photo: Contributed

Warm wood elements juxtapose exposed cement panelling, bold black detailing, glass balconies and rooftop patios that showcase Eminence’s sweeping mountain, valley and city views. Picturesque green spaces, tree-lined pathways and a dog run connect the community’s three buildings.

Eminence’s many health and wellness offerings are anchored by the Lodge, a resident-exclusive club whose mountainside deck, outdoor pool and hot tub are perfectly placed to bask in the Kelowna sunshine. Harvest tables, fireside seating and lawn games encourage community gathering, while barbecues and outdoor kitchenettes provide an idyllic atmosphere for socializing.

The Lodge is crowned by an eco-friendly green roof, which supports resident wellness by absorbing pollutants, improving air quality and supporting wildlife habitats. Plus, entertaining is an option year-round with the Lodge’s spacious indoor space, featuring a kitchenette, bar games and fireside lounge.

Residents eager to break a sweat have access to the Lodge’s fully equipped fitness centre, complete with a zen-inducing yoga zone. The property also has a dedicated bike tune-up station and the enclosed Bark Park, where furry friends can play, wrestle and live their best lives.

Photo: Contributed

At Eminence, outdoor adventure is always an option—particularly with Knox Mountain Park in your backyard. The pristine protected area sprawls over 357 hectares, beckoning cyclists, mountain bikers and dog walkers with an expansive network of trails. Throughout the park, spectacular viewpoints of Okanagan Lake and downtown Kelowna reward curious explorers.

Beyond Knox Mountain, Eminence residents will be conveniently close to everything. Sandy beaches, wineries, world-class golf courses and the scenic Okanagan Rail Trail, which links downtown Kelowna and Vernon, are a sampling of many adventures available in the area. The Ale Trail, populated by the Okanagan’s top microbreweries, is just minutes away, as are plenty of shopping options, the UBCO campus and award-winning restaurants and cultural amenities in downtown Kelowna.

Plus, there’s just as much to do in the winter, with the champagne powder of Big White Ski Resort and SilverStar Mountain Resort located less than an hour’s drive away.

Photo: Contributed

Buyers eager to secure their place at Eminence will find an array of options suited to any lifestyle, from functional studio suites to luxurious two-bedroom and den residences. Meticulously designed interiors are available in three colour palettes: light and airy, soft and neutral and bold and dramatic, serving as an ideal canvas for homeowners to add their personal touch.

An opportunity to live mountainside and just minutes to downtown rarely becomes available. RSVP now for the grand opening of the presentation centre to learn even more about this brand-new mountainside community, and for a chance to win a $1,500 gift certificate to Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa.

For more information on Eminence, visit www.eminenceliving.ca or call (778) 739-0431.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.