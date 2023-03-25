AutoPlace on Springfield Road has been making customers happy for 45 years

Photo: Contributed

Ryan St. Hilaire has come full circle, and he could not be happier about it.

The general manager at AutoPlace started working at the Kelowna auto centre in 1997, when he was 19 years old. He spent three years there, learning from and being trained by co-owner and mentor Erwin Egert, before leaving to continue his automotive career. He worked for Skaha Ford in Penticton, Kelowna Kia and Anthony's Suzuki Subaru. While studying business at Okanagan College, he returned to work at AutoPlace in 2007 and 2008.

St. Hilaire then returned to his hometown of Winnipeg, this time to manage luxury dealerships for the next 12 years.

Photo: Contributed Ryan St. Hilaire

Last year, AutoPlace was looking for a new GM, and owners Egert and Larry Belliveau had a specific someone in mind: their former parts manager. St. Hilaire returned to Kelowna for what will likely be the final time, as he now has visions of one day taking over as AutoPlace owner.

"Working my way from the bottom to the top has been the opportunity of a lifetime, just like many of the dealer principals I worked for who started in the wash bay," St. Hilaire says. "That’s about as good as it gets."

Egert and Belliveau opened the location at 1755 Springfield Rd. in 1978—the year St. Hilaire was born—and it is still there today, making it one of Kelowna’s longest-serving automotive centres. It has served three generations of Kelownians and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. That continuity has allowed AutoPlace to stand the test of time.

St. Hilaire leads a large team of technicians, including shop foreman Neil Korpesio with 25 years of experience, who can fix all the usual brands and everything else, from Alfa Romero to Volvo and even trailers. Need an inspection? AutoPlace is a designated inspection facility. In the last year there has not been an issue with a vehicle the team could not fix.

“I’ve worked for Ford, Chevy. I’ve worked for Kia, Suzuki, Subaru,” St. Hilaire says. “My most proud accomplishment is what I did with Harley Davidson, with Porsche, with Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo. I’ve been around the block. If it’s a domestic problem, we’ve got them covered. If it’s an import problem, we’ve got them covered.”

Photo: Contributed

AutoPlace will also be on the cutting edge of electric vehicle maintenance and repair, according to St. Hilaire. Egert and Belliveau also own Kelowna Carts Plus, which specializes in electric golf carts, and the AutoPlace technicians are enrolled in EV training and expect to be certified in the near future.

AutoPlace will always maintain or repair your car in a timely and professional fashion, but it’s the customer service that comes with a 45-year-old shop that sets it apart from the rest. St. Hilaire and his team are always going the extra mile for their customers to find the perfect transportation solution, and it’s obvious that customers keep going back to them.

“We will put your mind at ease,” St. Hilaire says. “We’ve been taking care of cars for 45 years and know what we’re doing.”

Specifically, AutoPlace is where you go for anything and everything to do with your car. It cuts keys and programs remotes. It repairs and replaces tires. It can give you a boost or change your oil. It does brakes, suspension and wheel alignments, and specializes in diagnostics and turning off check engine lights. It offers preferred rates for towing—not to mention some of the best warranties in the business. AutoPlace has excellent buying power through Uni-Select and Bumper-to-Bumper for all your parts. It services fleet vehicles, buys and sells vehicles, and has several financing plans that will get your ride repaired no matter your credit situation.

AutoPlace has been all about care and repair since 1978.

“We’re an old fashioned garage that believes in customer service,” St. Hilaire says. “We provide transportation solutions. If you need it fixed, we can fix it.”

